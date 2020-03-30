How to watch the 2020 LCS Spring Split playoffs

The LCS has gone through many ups and downs this past season. Although it’ll be played online, it’s finally time to buckle down and prepare for the 2020 Spring Playoffs.

Six of North America’s finest teams will battle on Summoner’s Rift over three weekends in April to decide who will lift the LCS championship trophy over their heads when the Spring Finals come around on Sunday, April 19. But it might have to be a virtual trophy for now while people are stuck at home.

To help League of Legends fans get up to speed, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch all the action when the postseason begins this weekend.

When to watch

The 2020 LCS Spring Playoffs will be kicking off with the first round from Saturday, April 4 until Wednesday, April 8. Each day will feature a best-of-five series until only four teams remain.

Round two will be held three days later on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. Round three will follow on Saturday, April 18. The finals will take place on Sunday, April 19.

Where to watch

The playoffs will be available on all official Riot Games channels, including its main Twitch and YouTube streams. Stay updated on the exact game times with the official LoL Esports schedule page.

Who to watch

Although 10 teams came into the season with postseason aspirations, only six remain after two months of play. Here are your 2020 LCS Spring Split playoff representatives:

Cloud9 Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves FlyQuest TSM Golden Guardians

Playoff system

The playoff system has changed a bit for the 2020 LCS Spring Split. The first seed now gets to choose their opponent in the first round between the third or fourth seed, while the second seed faces off against whoever wasn’t chosen by the first seed.

The winning teams will move on to the second round of the winners bracket, while the losers will drop down to the losers bracket to face off against the fifth and sixth-seeded teams. The winners of those matches will proceed to the second round of the losers bracket, while the losers are eliminated from the playoffs.

Image via Riot Games

In the second round, the teams remaining in the winners bracket face each other. Whoever takes this series heads straight to the finals, while the loser heads off to round three of the losers bracket. Meanwhile, the two lucky teams who avoided elimination in the first round of the losers bracket will face off. The team to win here gets their ticket to the Finals Weekend.

The Finals Weekend kicks off with round three. The team that battled their way through the losers bracket will now face off against the team that faltered in the winners bracket. Whoever wins that heads off to the finals for a chance at glory.