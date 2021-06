The 2021 LCS Summer Split is set to kick off later this week, and in stark contrast to other years, the Summer Split picks up exactly where the Spring Split left off. All 10 teams in the league will begin play this summer with the same record they finished with in the spring.

For teams like Cloud9, who own sole possession of first place in the LCS right now with a record of 13-5, that’s great news. For other teams, like the 3-15 Golden Guardians, the format change certainly hurts more than it helps.

Another format change compared to past years—and even the latest split—is the triple round-robin schedule that’s coming to the LCS this summer. All League of Legends teams in the league will play each other a total of three times this summer, adding to a total of 27 games.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action.

The 2021 LCS Summer Split will be broadcasted live on the league’s YouTube and Twitch channels every weekend. Viewers who are looking to claim in-game prizes and rewards during the games can tune in through Lolesports.com, where drops will be activated during each LCS game. To access these rewards and complete League quests, you’ll need to log into Lolesports.com with your Riot account and activate rewards.

Week one

Friday, June 4

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. TSM

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Dignitas

7pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

8pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Immortals

9pm CT: FlyQuest vs. CLG

Saturday, June 5

4pm CT: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: CLG vs. Team Liquid

8pm CT: Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

Sunday, June 6

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: TSM vs. Golden Guardians

7pm CT: CLG vs. Immortals

Week two

Friday, June 11

5pm CT: TSM vs. 100 Thieves

6pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals

8pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. CLG

9pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Saturday, June 12

4pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT: FlyQuest vs. TSM

6pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm CT: Cloud9 vs. CLG

8pm CT: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Sunday, June 13

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

4pm CT: Immortals vs. Team Liquid

5pm CT: CLG vs. TSM

6pm CT: Dignitas vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

Week three

Friday, June 18

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

7pm CT: Immortals vs. TSM

8pm CT: Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

9pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. CLG

Saturday, June 19

4pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Immortals

5pm CT: CLG vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT: TSM vs. Dignitas

7pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

8pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

Sunday, June 20

3pm CT: CLG vs. Dignitas

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: TSM vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: Immortals vs. FlyQuest

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

Week four

Friday, June 25

5pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

7pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

8pm CT: Immortals vs. CLG

9pm CT: TSM vs. FlyQuest

Saturday, June 26

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. CLG

5pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

6pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. TSM

8pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

Sunday, June 27

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: TSM vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

7pm CT: CLG vs. Cloud9

Week five

Friday, July 2

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm CT: Dignitas vs. TSM

8pm CT: Immortals vs. Cloud9

9pm CT: CLG vs. Golden Guardians

Saturday, July 3

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. CLG

5pm CT: TSM vs. Immortals

6pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

8pm CT: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Sunday, July 4

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: CLG vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TSM

6pm CT: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

7pm CT: Dignitas vs. Immortals

Week six

Friday, July 9

5pm CT: TSM vs. CLG

6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

7pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

8pm CT: Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

9pm CT: Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

Saturday, July 10

4pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. TSM

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Immortals

6pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Dignitas

8pm CT: CLG vs. FlyQuest

Sunday, July 11

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

4pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Immortals

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. TSM

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Dignitas vs. CLG

Week seven

Friday, July 16

5pm CT: FlyQuest vs. TSM

6pm CT: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: Immortals vs. Cloud9

8pm CT: Team Liquid vs. CLG

9pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

Saturday, July 17

4pm CT: CLG vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

8pm CT: TSM vs. Immortals

Sunday, July 18

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: Immortals vs. CLG

5pm CT: TSM vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

Week eight

Friday, July 23

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

8pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. CLG

9pm CT: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Saturday, July 24

4pm CT: TSM vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT: Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

8pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. CLG

Sunday, July 25

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. CLG

5pm CT: TSM vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Week nine

Friday, July 30

5pm CT: TSM vs. 100 Thieves

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

7pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Immortals

8pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

9pm CT: Dignitas vs. CLG

Saturday, July 31

4pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Immortals

7pm CT: TSM vs. CLG

8pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

Sunday, Aug. 1

3pm CT: TSM vs. Dignitas

4pm CT: Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT: FlyQuest vs. CLG

Matches to watch

June 5: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

After a Spring Split in which 100 Thieves struggled to field a consistent mid laner, the team signed former Schalke 04 star Abbedagge in one of the biggest roster moves of the year. In just his second game with the team, Abbedagge will be forced to go head-to-head with the best mid laner in the league in Perkz. Despite spending two years with each other in the LEC, Abbedagge and Perkz will face off in the mid lane for the first time this summer.

June 19: TSM vs. Dignitas

With C9 and Liquid expected to rule the top of the LCS throughout the summer, TSM and Dignitas are going to have to do everything in their power to break the ceiling above them and make their way into the league’s upper echelon. Dignitas own the 2021 head-to-head against TSM right now by a score of 2-0. But after placing higher in this year’s Mid-Season Showdown, TSM will have the opportunity to surpass Dignitas once and for all when they square off during week three.

Aug. 1: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

After a full summer of games, this matchup on the split’s final day could have massive playoff implications. Liquid and C9 faced off in the grand finals of the Spring Split playoffs and could easily be vying for a title later this summer as well. If these two squads are neck-and-neck down the stretch of the Summer Split, this final meeting between the two teams could play a significant role in the playoff race.

