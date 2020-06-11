How to watch the 2020 LCS Summer Split

The LCS is returning this weekend for the start of the 2020 Summer Split.

Ten of the best League of Legends teams in North America are going head-to-head for the chance to represent their region and contend for the Summoner’s Cup at this year’s World Championship.

The top three teams from the Summer Split will attend Worlds and face off against Europe, China, Korea, and the rest of the world. North America has a poor track record on the international stage, but the region will look to right its wrongs this year with Cloud9 leading the way.

Following a roster reshuffle in the 2019 offseason and a fond farewell to longtime player Sneaky, C9 has become the best team in North America. C9 finished the spring regular season with a 17-1 record and blitzed through the playoffs. The addition of Danish ADC Zven and Canadian support Vulcan has taken the team to new heights.

Evil Geniuses, led by former world champion Bang and newly-signed top laner Huni, will look to contend for the top spot. FlyQuest, 100 Thieves, TSM, and Team Liquid will be eager to perform and prove themselves in the spotlight, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LCS Summer Split, including the teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.

Teams and players

100 Thieves

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Ssumday

Jungle: Meteos

Mid: Ryoma

Bot: Cody Sun

Support: Stunt

Head coach: Zikz

Cloud9

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Licorice

Jungle: Blaber

Mid: Nisqy

Bot: Zven

Support: Vulcan

Head coach: Reapered

CLG

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Ruin

Jungle: Wiggly

Mid: Pobelter

Bot: Stixxay

Support: Smoothie

Head coach: SSONG

Dignitas

Photo via Riot Games

Top: V1per

Jungle: Akaadian, Dardoch

Mid: Froggen

Bot: Johnsun

Support: Aphromoo, JayJ

Head coach: Thickcard

Evil Geniuses

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Kumo, Huni

Jungle: Svenskeren

Mid: Jiizuke

Bot: Bang, Deftly

Support: Zeyzal

Head coach: Irean

FlyQuest

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Solo

Jungle: Santorin

Mid: PowerOfEvil

Bot: WildTurtle

Support: IgNar

Head coach: Curry

Golden Guardians

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Hauntzer

Jungle: Closer

Mid: Damonte

Bot: FBI

Support: Huhi

Head coach: Inero

Immortals

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Soaz

Jungle: Potluck, Xmithie

Mid: Eika

Bot: Altec, Apollo

Support: Gate, Hakuho

Head coach: Zaboutine

Team Liquid

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Impact

Jungle: Broxah

Mid: Jensen

Bot: Tactical

Support: CoreJJ

Head coach: Jatt

TSM

Photo via Riot Games

Top: Broken Blade

Jungle: Spica

Mid: Bjergsen

Bot: Doublelift

Support: Biofrost

Head coach: Peter Zhang

Schedule

You can watch all games on the LCS Twitch channel.

Friday, June 12

8pm CT – 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

9pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Saturday, June 13

3pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs. CLG

4pm CT – TSM vs. Liquid

5pm CT – Immortals vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

Sunday, June 14

3pm CT – Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

4pm CT – Dignitas vs. TSM

5pm CT – Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT – CLG vs. Immortals

The full schedule for the LCS can be found here.

