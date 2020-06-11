How to watch the 2020 LCS Summer Split

The LCS is returning this weekend for the start of the 2020 Summer Split.
Ten of the best League of Legends teams in North America are going head-to-head for the chance to represent their region and contend for the Summoner’s Cup at this year’s World Championship.
The top three teams from the Summer Split will attend Worlds and face off against Europe, China, Korea, and the rest of the world. North America has a poor track record on the international stage, but the region will look to right its wrongs this year with Cloud9 leading the way.
Following a roster reshuffle in the 2019 offseason and a fond farewell to longtime player Sneaky, C9 has become the best team in North America. C9 finished the spring regular season with a 17-1 record and blitzed through the playoffs. The addition of Danish ADC Zven and Canadian support Vulcan has taken the team to new heights.
Evil Geniuses, led by former world champion Bang and newly-signed top laner Huni, will look to contend for the top spot. FlyQuest, 100 Thieves, TSM, and Team Liquid will be eager to perform and prove themselves in the spotlight, too.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LCS Summer Split, including the teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.
Teams and players
100 Thieves
- Top: Ssumday
- Jungle: Meteos
- Mid: Ryoma
- Bot: Cody Sun
- Support: Stunt
- Head coach: Zikz
Cloud9
- Top: Licorice
- Jungle: Blaber
- Mid: Nisqy
- Bot: Zven
- Support: Vulcan
- Head coach: Reapered
CLG
- Top: Ruin
- Jungle: Wiggly
- Mid: Pobelter
- Bot: Stixxay
- Support: Smoothie
- Head coach: SSONG
Dignitas
- Top: V1per
- Jungle: Akaadian, Dardoch
- Mid: Froggen
- Bot: Johnsun
- Support: Aphromoo, JayJ
- Head coach: Thickcard
Evil Geniuses
- Top: Kumo, Huni
- Jungle: Svenskeren
- Mid: Jiizuke
- Bot: Bang, Deftly
- Support: Zeyzal
- Head coach: Irean
FlyQuest
- Top: Solo
- Jungle: Santorin
- Mid: PowerOfEvil
- Bot: WildTurtle
- Support: IgNar
- Head coach: Curry
Golden Guardians
- Top: Hauntzer
- Jungle: Closer
- Mid: Damonte
- Bot: FBI
- Support: Huhi
- Head coach: Inero
Immortals
- Top: Soaz
- Jungle: Potluck, Xmithie
- Mid: Eika
- Bot: Altec, Apollo
- Support: Gate, Hakuho
- Head coach: Zaboutine
Team Liquid
- Top: Impact
- Jungle: Broxah
- Mid: Jensen
- Bot: Tactical
- Support: CoreJJ
- Head coach: Jatt
TSM
- Top: Broken Blade
- Jungle: Spica
- Mid: Bjergsen
- Bot: Doublelift
- Support: Biofrost
- Head coach: Peter Zhang
Schedule
You can watch all games on the LCS Twitch channel.
Friday, June 12
- 8pm CT – 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses
- 9pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Cloud9
Saturday, June 13
- 3pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs. CLG
- 4pm CT – TSM vs. Liquid
- 5pm CT – Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- 6pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
Sunday, June 14
- 3pm CT – Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm CT – Dignitas vs. TSM
- 5pm CT – Liquid vs. Golden Guardians
- 6pm CT – CLG vs. Immortals
The full schedule for the LCS can be found here.
Matches to watch
- Liquid vs. TSM: Two giants of North American League are facing off in one of the biggest rivalries of the year. Doublelift will look to beat his old team and start the season on a high note.
- 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses: 100T and EG were some of the most promising teams in the Spring Split, performing exceptionally well in the regular season. This match will determine who’s been putting in the work over the midseason.
- FlyQuest vs. Cloud9: A rematch of the Spring Split grand finals will be a spectacle to behold. C9 will go into the matchup as the clear favorites, but there’s a chance FlyQuest could put a dent in C9’s armor this weekend.