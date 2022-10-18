Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”

K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, was officially revealed last week to be League’s next champion, in the form of a top lane tank—a role that has been underserved by new champion releases for nearly five years. By wielding his Ntofos, K’Sante can bludgeon and slash through his opponents, as well as provide himself with coverage from incoming attacks.

Prestige Empyrean K’Sante, however, paints the upcoming champion in a completely different light. Instead of following the Empyrean skin line’s theme of silhouettes, the Prestige version of K’Sante’s skin revisits the champion’s original model and provides him with a stylish purple outfit—a complete contrast from the look and feel of the other Empyrean skins.

Here’s how to get Prestige Empyrean K’Sante when it becomes available on Nov. 3.

How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League

New Prestige skins are normally locked behind event passes, which require separate purchases and require a large amount of grinding to obtain the necessary amount of event currency needed to unlock these special skins. Prestige Empyrean K’Sante is no exception to this rule, tying in directly to the ongoing Worlds 2022 event.

From Nov. 3 to 14, players will be able to exchange 2,000 Worlds tokens in the in-game event shop for Prestige Empyrean K’Sante. This can be accessed via the navigation bar at the top of the client, in which the event shop is the first icon that appears to the right of the “Clash” tab.

Players can continue to earn this currency now by completing event missions with or without the event pass, though those who do not purchase the pass separately will not earn enough Worlds tokens to acquire this skin. Players should note that the current Worlds event consists of a variety of skins from the Spirit Blossom event, including Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi, so they should be mindful when going to purchase Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in the allotted time period.

Interestingly, players will only have one week to purchase this new Prestige skin before the event ends and the skin is made unavailable for purchase. It is unlikely that Prestige Empyrean K’Sante will be added to the Mythic shop for direct purchase with Mythic Essence anytime soon.