League of Legends is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world. While many enjoy the game on a casual level, whether that be in ARAM game mode or Draft Pick, some choose to take the game a bit more seriously.

These competitive players will learn any tactic and use any technique to get the edge in Summoner’s Rift. An especially helpful tool for not only these players but also casual League fans is Target Champions Only, which causes the user’s cursor to only be able to target ally and enemy champions for point-and-click abilities or auto attacks.

So if you’re tired of accidentally targeting a minion or tower with your attacks, here’s how to set up Target Champions Only in League of Legends.

How to set up Target Champions Only in LoL

Settings up the Target Champions Only bind in League of Legends can be done in-game or in the client. Both options follow similar steps: tap the “Escape” key to open the settings menu in-game, while in the client, you will need to click on the gear icon in the top right of the window.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Once you have the settings open, head to the “HOTKEYS” section and navigate to the “Abilities and Summoner Spells” tab. From there, you’ll need to scroll down until you find “Target Champions Only” in the “Other” section of the hotkey settings.

Now, just set a keybind to whatever you’d like! We’d recommend choosing a key or mouse button that’s easy to press while in the heat of combat and won’t prevent you from hitting your ability keys.

Target Champions Only is helpful when fighting an enemy champion surrounded by minions or when you are near towers, ensuring that your point-and-click attacks won’t accidentally go to the wrong target.

If you wish to turn your Target Champions Only key bind to a toggle instead of a hold, head to the settings and tap on the “GAME” tab and scroll to the very bottom, once there you should see “Treat ‘Target Champions Only’ as a toggle,” which is what you need to check. Be aware that this process can only be done in-game and not from within the client.