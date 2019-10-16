How to register for Legends of Runeterra’s beta

A new digital card game in the League of Legends universe was unveiled at Riot’s 10-year anniversary event—along with a handful of other games.

Legends of Runeterra is the most polished and ready-to-ship new addition to Riot’s catalog. Similar to Blizzard’s Hearthstone and Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering, LoR is a free-to-play turn-based card game combining skill, creativity, and deck building.

For North Americans who are keen to play the game as soon as possible, a preview patch starts today on PC and it’ll be available until Oct. 21. A second preview will then open in November for players who didn’t get the chance to test it the first time around.

How to pre-register for LoR’s beta

LoR is only available for North American players at this time. This may change in the weeks and months to come, however.

For those who are interested in signing up for the beta, simply navigate to the Legends of Runeterra website and enter your email and date of birth.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you’re selected to participate in the beta, you’ll receive an email promptly inviting you to play. Only a select number of players will be chosen to play in first beta phase to safely test the waters.

If you don’t live in NA, it’s still worth pre-registering for the LoR beta. Signing up offers players an exclusive Poro chroma when the game officially releases in early 2020.