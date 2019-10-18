League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to console and mobile in 2020, but you can already pre-register for Riot’s game.

During a special, 10-year anniversary Riot Pls, the League developer revealed the top MOBA in the world would be available on mobile and console next year. While it isn’t the same League you’d play on PC, it is supposed to be a made-for-mobile adaptation.

Mobile users can already pre-register for the game, which doesn’t have a set release date as of yet. We know the game will be dropping sometime next year, but Riot was silent on an exact date.

Android users can pre-register now on the Google Play Store. If you’re on your phone, just search “Wild Rift” in the store. It should be the first result and say “Coming Soon” underneath the title. Once on the app’s window, press “Pre-Register” and then “OK” to finalize the registration. If you’re on PC, you can do the same by clicking this link and following the same instructions.

If you’re an iPhone user, you can’t pre-register just yet. It’ll likely be on the App Store soon, but for now, you’re going to have to wait.

In addition to Wild Rift, Riot announced or teased numerous other games, including a fighting game, FPS, and even an animated series.