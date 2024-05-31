Woman with crystal shield and armor in League of Legends
League of Legends

How to get all Champie icons in League of Legends

A cute accessory for your profile.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 31, 2024 04:29 pm

There are many different ways to express yourself through your profile in League of Legends, including cute little Champie icons that will show up in your friend list and before you hit the Summoner’s Rift.

Hundreds of icons are in League‘s store, ranging from dark and moody to bright and happy, but the Champie icons are some of the cutest representations of champions in the game. You can put a chibi-style art of your favorite champion as your profile icon, if you wish to show off your fandom for almost any character in the game.

Here is how to get all Champie icons in League of Legends.

Unlocking all Champie icons in League

Essence Emporium in LoL
Test your luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are about 71 different Champie icons in League of Legends, ranging from classic picks like Ashe, Ahri, and Teemo to more modern champions like Yuumi. There are, however, plenty of other champions missing from the Champie roster, since there are 167 champions and counting that have dropped—which means there’s plenty of room for Riot to add more.

To unlock all of the Champie icons, you’ll have to spend 1,500 Blue Essence on a Mystery Icon in the Blue Essence Emporium. It will, however, be a random champion choice, so you might need to spend a good amount of Blue Essence before you get the champion of your choice. If you’re a fan of a recent champion release, you might be out of luck because they might not have a Champie icon released yet.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.