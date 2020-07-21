How to gain favor with champions for League of Legends’ Spirit Bonds

Complete missions to learn more about your favorite Spirit Blossom champions.

Image via Riot Games

During League of Legends‘ upcoming 2020 Spirit Blossom event, the game’s client will be changing in a big way. For the entirety of the summer festival, players will be able to jump into a new interactive narrative experience called Spirit Bonds.

In Spirit Bonds, players will try to gain favor with the various Spirit Blossom champions featured on the in-client map. As you gain favor with the various champions, you’ll earn blue essence, exclusive icons, and even tokens as a reward. You can also earn favor by completing champion-specific tasks for those you wish to develop deeper bonds with.

Image via Riot Games

First, you can gain favor for specific champions by playing Spirit Blossom champions with their corresponding skins. But you can still gain favor by playing champions without the Spirit Blossom cosmetics equipped.

RequirementFavor gained
Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus BlitzThree favor for the Corresponding Champion
Play as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin in SR/NBOne favor for the Corresponding Champion
Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in ARAMSix favor for the Corresponding Champion
Playing as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin unequipped in ARAMTwo favor for the Corresponding Champion

Here are all of the champion-specific tasks that players can complete if they wish to deepen their bond with a single character. Each Spirit Blossom champion has a specific task both on Summoner’s Rift and in Teamfight Tactics.

Summoner’s Rift taskTFT task
ThreshAchieve a CC score above 35 to earn 10 favorPlay a two-star Thresh to earn eight favor
RivenAchieve two, three, four, or five multi-kill to earn four, seven, 10, or 12 favorEliminate a player to earn four favor
VayneAchieve five, eight, 12, 15, or 20 kills to earn one, two, three, four, or five favorPlay a three or six bonus of any kind to earn one or four favor
TeemoAchieve a Vision Score above 35 to earn four favorCombine and play a Spatula Item to earn four favor
CassiopeiaDeal damage to champions above 28,000 to earn seven favorPlay one or two three-star unit(s) to earn one or four favor
LilliaWin with at least 15 takedowns on champions to earn five favorLand in the top four in an Alternate Universe to earn two favor
AhriPlay as Ahri with zero, one, two, or three deaths to earn eight, three, two, or one favorMake a three-star Ahri to earn four favor
YasuoAchieve a one, three, six, nine, or 12 kill streak as Yasuo to earn two, four, six, eight, or 10 favorPlay with a three or six Rebel bonus to earn two or four favor
KindredKill one, three, or five Epic Monster(s) to earn one, two, or three favorSurvive until the Major Kayn Round to earn four favor

Players can also earn three bonus favor by completing a Nexus Blitz specific task for the related champion, as well as the one or three favor you gain by either losing or winning the match.

Here are the Nexus Blitz tasks for each Spirit Blossom champion:

ThreshParticipate and be on the surviving team in Push The Cart
RivenParticipate and be on the winning team in Prize Fight
VayneParticipate and be on the winning team in King of the Hill
TeemoBe on the team that last hits the Loot Goblin (Veigar or Teemo)
CassiopeiaParticipate and be on the winning team DPS Race
LilliaParticipate and be on the team that defeats the other team’s Soraka bot in Project the Soraka
AhriParticipate and be on the winning team in URF Deathmatch
YasuoParticipate and be on the surviving team in Bardle Royale
KindredParticipate and be on the winning team in Scuttle Racing

Each champion you interact with starts at Rank D. But the more favor you get, the more rewards you’re given. After every level you rank up, you’re given a champion shard, 15 tokens, or a champion icon.

Rank C (Requires 25 favor)Champion Shard25 Tokens
Rank B (Requires 50 favor)15 Tokens25 Tokens
Rank A (Requires 75 favor)Champion Icon25 Tokens
Rank S (Requires 100 favor)15 Tokens25 Tokens