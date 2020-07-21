How to gain favor with champions for League of Legends’ Spirit Bonds

During League of Legends‘ upcoming 2020 Spirit Blossom event, the game’s client will be changing in a big way. For the entirety of the summer festival, players will be able to jump into a new interactive narrative experience called Spirit Bonds.

In Spirit Bonds, players will try to gain favor with the various Spirit Blossom champions featured on the in-client map. As you gain favor with the various champions, you’ll earn blue essence, exclusive icons, and even tokens as a reward. You can also earn favor by completing champion-specific tasks for those you wish to develop deeper bonds with.

Image via Riot Games

First, you can gain favor for specific champions by playing Spirit Blossom champions with their corresponding skins. But you can still gain favor by playing champions without the Spirit Blossom cosmetics equipped.

Requirement Favor gained Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus Blitz Three favor for the Corresponding Champion Play as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin in SR/NB One favor for the Corresponding Champion Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in ARAM Six favor for the Corresponding Champion Playing as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin unequipped in ARAM Two favor for the Corresponding Champion

Here are all of the champion-specific tasks that players can complete if they wish to deepen their bond with a single character. Each Spirit Blossom champion has a specific task both on Summoner’s Rift and in Teamfight Tactics.

Summoner’s Rift task TFT task Thresh Achieve a CC score above 35 to earn 10 favor Play a two-star Thresh to earn eight favor Riven Achieve two, three, four, or five multi-kill to earn four, seven, 10, or 12 favor Eliminate a player to earn four favor Vayne Achieve five, eight, 12, 15, or 20 kills to earn one, two, three, four, or five favor Play a three or six bonus of any kind to earn one or four favor Teemo Achieve a Vision Score above 35 to earn four favor Combine and play a Spatula Item to earn four favor Cassiopeia Deal damage to champions above 28,000 to earn seven favor Play one or two three-star unit(s) to earn one or four favor Lillia Win with at least 15 takedowns on champions to earn five favor Land in the top four in an Alternate Universe to earn two favor Ahri Play as Ahri with zero, one, two, or three deaths to earn eight, three, two, or one favor Make a three-star Ahri to earn four favor Yasuo Achieve a one, three, six, nine, or 12 kill streak as Yasuo to earn two, four, six, eight, or 10 favor Play with a three or six Rebel bonus to earn two or four favor Kindred Kill one, three, or five Epic Monster(s) to earn one, two, or three favor Survive until the Major Kayn Round to earn four favor

Players can also earn three bonus favor by completing a Nexus Blitz specific task for the related champion, as well as the one or three favor you gain by either losing or winning the match.

Here are the Nexus Blitz tasks for each Spirit Blossom champion:

Thresh Participate and be on the surviving team in Push The Cart Riven Participate and be on the winning team in Prize Fight Vayne Participate and be on the winning team in King of the Hill Teemo Be on the team that last hits the Loot Goblin (Veigar or Teemo) Cassiopeia Participate and be on the winning team DPS Race Lillia Participate and be on the team that defeats the other team’s Soraka bot in Project the Soraka Ahri Participate and be on the winning team in URF Deathmatch Yasuo Participate and be on the surviving team in Bardle Royale Kindred Participate and be on the winning team in Scuttle Racing

Each champion you interact with starts at Rank D. But the more favor you get, the more rewards you’re given. After every level you rank up, you’re given a champion shard, 15 tokens, or a champion icon.