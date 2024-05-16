League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
How to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends

Just in time for your next VOD review.
After playing through an intense game of League of Legends, plenty of solo queue warriors and teams like to rewatch their games to experience the most exciting moments of the match again. There is, however, a new bug plaguing the fan base that’s corrupting replays.

In the League client, some players are currently unable to access a plethora of their replays due to files being corrupted after a match has concluded. And even though Riot Games said it’d fix this issue in Patch 14.10, players are still dealing with some problems when looking back at their specific games. There are, however, specific ways to restore your replays, but it requires a bit of effort behind the scenes.

Here is how to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends while you wait for an official fix from the developers.

Fixing the “Replay Corrupted” error in LoL, explained

Heimerdinger fixing something in League of Legends.
Time to take matters into your own hands for now. Image via Riot Games

To fix corrupted replays in League, Riot has provided a temporary method to bring back your precious recordings with a few steps in the back-end files. Here are all of the steps necessary:

  • Find the folder where your replays are stored by opening Settings in the top-right of the client, and clicking on the Replays tab in the subsequent menu.
  • Open the folder, find the replay file that isn’t working, and rename it to a random collection of letters or numbers (ex: NA-ABCDEFG)
  • Re-download the corresponding replay from your client.
  • If this does not fix the replay, repeat the steps.

This method should fix the corrupted replay in about two to three tries, so you’ll just have to be patient if you really want to save your gameplay. There will, however, be instances where it will take multiple tries of the same steps for one replay, so stay hopeful and you should be able to fix your replays with enough diligence.

related content
Read Article One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
MSI 2024 logo on a red and black background.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 16, 2024
Read Article Gen.G devoured BLG at monumental MSI 2024 series
The back of a man in a Gen G jacket
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Gen.G devoured BLG at monumental MSI 2024 series
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 16, 2024
Read Article League players are frustrated with latest change that forces them to ‘grind more’
Sylas' unique ultimate makes him one of a kind.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
League players are frustrated with latest change that forces them to ‘grind more’
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 16, 2024
