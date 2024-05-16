After playing through an intense game of League of Legends, plenty of solo queue warriors and teams like to rewatch their games to experience the most exciting moments of the match again. There is, however, a new bug plaguing the fan base that’s corrupting replays.

Recommended Videos

In the League client, some players are currently unable to access a plethora of their replays due to files being corrupted after a match has concluded. And even though Riot Games said it’d fix this issue in Patch 14.10, players are still dealing with some problems when looking back at their specific games. There are, however, specific ways to restore your replays, but it requires a bit of effort behind the scenes.

Here is how to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends while you wait for an official fix from the developers.

Fixing the “Replay Corrupted” error in LoL, explained

Time to take matters into your own hands for now. Image via Riot Games

To fix corrupted replays in League, Riot has provided a temporary method to bring back your precious recordings with a few steps in the back-end files. Here are all of the steps necessary:

Find the folder where your replays are stored by opening Settings in the top-right of the client, and clicking on the Replays tab in the subsequent menu.

in the subsequent menu. Open the folder, find the replay file that isn’t working, and rename it to a random collection of letters or numbers (ex: NA-ABCDEFG)

(ex: NA-ABCDEFG) Re-download the corresponding replay from your client.

from your client. If this does not fix the replay, repeat the steps.

This method should fix the corrupted replay in about two to three tries, so you’ll just have to be patient if you really want to save your gameplay. There will, however, be instances where it will take multiple tries of the same steps for one replay, so stay hopeful and you should be able to fix your replays with enough diligence.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more