How to earn in-game drops from the Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown for League of Legends

Twitch Rivals is celebrating the release of League of Legends’ new tournament mode called Clash this week with a three-day Streamer Showdown event starting today that will include in-game drops for viewers.

The event starts at 2pm CT each day, with the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20. The group stage will include two groups of eight teams playing in round robins followed by an eight-team single elimination bracket.

Throughout the action, viewers who link their Riot account to their Twitch account will be eligible to earn a free Clash ticket, giving winners access to the launch of Clash this weekend. To make sure you’re set up to earn the drop, you just need to follow a couple of simple steps.

All you need to do is hop into your Twitch account settings and go to the “connections” tab. From there, you should be able to scroll up and down until you find “Riot Games.” Just click the bright purple “Connect” button and that’s it. You’re ready to start watching and (maybe) win a drop.

Drops will be awarded at the end of the competition on Thursday to random viewers who watched the official Twitch Rivals stream. Once you find out that you’ve won, the drop will be automatically given to your Riot Account.

From there, all you need to do is go to the League in-game client and hit the Clash tab where you’ll be able to form your squad. The ticket will only be valid during launch weekend from Feb. 22 to 23, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can if you’re lucky enough to get the drop.