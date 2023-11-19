Hwei is one of the complex characters in League of Legends, with Riot Games making him the first champion to have 10 individual unique abilities spread across his flexible skill kit. As a result, players will need to learn just how to combine his skills to maximize his effectiveness across every situation.

Among the nine basic spells that Hwei can cast, three deal devastating forms of damage, three are used to protect and sustain himself and allies, and the final three are oppressive crowd control abilities to help lock down any enemies in place for you and your teammates.

Ultimately, Hwei players are supposed to weave all of these different spells together during lane and in skirmishes. It is also better to choose which spells are best for the play at hand, rather than spamming out random keys and hoping for the best.

Combining Hwei’s abilities in League

A menagerie of visuals on the Summoner’s Rift. Image via Riot Games

To combine Hwei’s abilities in League, players must decide which type of spell they wish to cast, whether it is a damage spell, utility spell, or a crowd control spell, then cast the spell by combining a certain combination of keypresses.

On typical key binds, Q will access the damage spellbook called Subject: Disaster, W will access the utilitarian spellbook called Subject: Serenity and E will access the crowd control spellbook titled Subject: Torment.

After clicking the first spellbook, players can then click another basic ability key to combine the two and use the corresponding spell. For example, if a player wishes to fire off Hwei’s Severing Bolt damage ability, they will have to press Q to access the Disaster spellbook, and then W to access that specific damage spell. If they wish to cast Hwei’s group movement speed buff ability, players will need to press W first to access the Serenity spellbook, then press Q to cast Fleeting Current.

There are three spells in each spellbook, and although they all correspond to the same type of effect (damage, utility, or crowd control), they all have their own place in Hwei’s gameplay. This makes him a relatively hard champion to gain a grasp around but can be a Swiss army knife for a team that needs poke, shields, movement speed, or a way to engage.

How to cancel spells with (R) Wash Brush

If you’ve already accessed a certain spellbook during a skirmish, and realize you need to actually use another spellbook for a different effect, you can simply click R to wash the brush clean. This will allow you to re-select a spellbook without having to waste mana by casting one of the spells first.

For example, if you’ve already clicked Q to access the Disaster spellbook, but realize that your teammates need some shielding, you can press R to reset Hwei so he can now access the Serenity spellbook to help out his teammates instead with a utility-based spell.