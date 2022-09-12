How to change Party Members in Ruined King

Ruined King: a League of Legends Story is a turn-based RPG game set in Runeterra. The game features various champions and new characters from League, introducing players to a new side of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles.

In the game, players start following one champion and expand their team to six playable characters. As the story unfolds, players discover that champions from all over Runeterra arrived in the pirates’ city in search of something. Braum from the Freljord, Ahri and Yasuo from Ionia, and Illaoi, Pyke, and Miss Fortune from Bilgewater are the game’s playable characters.

In Ruined King, players can field up to three champions to pursue enemies in battle through a turn-based style of combat. Once players unlock more than three champions, they will need to start managing their own team. Throughout the game, players can change the champions in their party depending on the strategy used to defeat the enemies—or simply following their preferences with the characters.

How to change Party Members

To change champions, you need to find a resting point in the part of the map you’re exploring, like a fireplace or an inn, and then follow five simple steps:

Open the Rest menu

Click on Choose Party Members

Select the champions you’d like to swap and remove them from the party of three

Select another champion you’d like to join the party

Confirm the choice and close the menu

It’s worth keeping in mind that during some missions, players won’t be able to remove or change certain characters from the party of three because they’re needed for the plot to move on.