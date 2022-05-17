How to acquire all Expertise challenge titles in League

Over the past few years, Riot Games’ popular MOBA title League of Legends has become more and more of a team-reliant game with an emphasis on good synergy for success. There are, however, still moments where a player’s individual skill and knowledge reigns supreme.

Whether you’re farming perfectly through the early game, laying down a ton of vision, or dealing the most damage on your team, League has a way to reward your efforts with its new Challenges system. There is a title for anyone looking to show off their mechanical prowess to their friends, teammates, and random solo queue players alike.

Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Expertise challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.