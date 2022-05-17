How to acquire all Expertise challenge titles in League

Over the past few years, Riot Games’ popular MOBA title League of Legends has become more and more of a team-reliant game with an emphasis on good synergy for success. There are, however, still moments where a player’s individual skill and knowledge reigns supreme.
Whether you’re farming perfectly through the early game, laying down a ton of vision, or dealing the most damage on your team, League has a way to reward your efforts with its new Challenges system. There is a title for anyone looking to show off their mechanical prowess to their friends, teammates, and random solo queue players alike.
Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Expertise challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.
|G.O.A.T
|Earn points from challenges in the Domination, Unrivaled, and Perfection groups to rank up the Ascendant challenge until you reach Master tier
|Mastermind
|Earn points from challenges in the Cornerstone, Visionary, and Precision groups to rank up the Mastermind challenge until you reach Master tier
|Legend
|Earn points from challenges in the Flair, Behemoth, Slayer, and Predator groups to rank up the Might challenge until you reach Master tier
|Lethal
|Earn points from challenges in the Adept group to rank up the Adept challenge until you reach Master tier
|Minion
|Kill 80 minions within 10 minutes to rank up the Lethal Efficiency challenge until you reach Platinum
|Unkillable Demon
|Win games without dying to rank up the Unkillable Demon King challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Dominant
|Earn points from challenges in the Domination group to rank up the Domination challenge until you hit Diamond tier
|Spitfire
|Win games with 100 or more CS than your role opponent to rank up the Flame Horizon challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Unrivaled
|Earn points from challenges in the Unrivaled group to rank up the Unrivaled challenge until you hit Diamond tier
|Scout
|Takedown the most wards in a game to rank up the Darkness Distributer challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Perfect
|Earn points from challenges in the Perfection group to rank up the Perfection challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Prodigy
|Become legendary within 15 minutes to rank up the Prodigy challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Show-Off
|Earn points from challenges in the Flair group to rank up the Flair challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Captain Jack
|Cleanse yourself or a teammate of an immobilizing effect with 0.25 seconds to rank up the Captain Jack challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Behemoth
|Earn points from challenges in the Behemoth group to rank up the Behemoth challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Absolute Unit
|Take 10,000 damage in a fight and survive to rank up the Not Even a Scratch challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Maverick
|Earn points from challenges in the Slayer group to rank up the Slayer challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Lucky
|Get kills while outnumbered to rank up the Never Tell Me the Odds challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Lone Wolf
|Get solo kills to rank up the Solo Bolo challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Predator
|Earn points from challenges in the Predator group to rank up the Predator challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Crab Wrangler
|Take both of the first scuttle crab spawns to rank up the Crab Wrangler challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Invader
|Kill the enemy jungler in their jungle before 10 minutes to rank up the The Most Dangerous challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Cornerstone
|Earn points from challenges in the Cornerstone group to rank up the Cornerstone challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|All-Seeing
|Have over two vision score per minute to rank up the All-Seeing challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Visionary
|Earn points from challenges in the Visionary group to rank up the Visionary challenge until you reach Diamond tier
|Ward Warden
|Protect wards from being fully destroyed to rank up the Ward Warden challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Top Tier
|Earn points from challenges in the Magnum Opus group to rank up the Magnum Opus challenge until you reach Master tier
|Masterful
|Earn rank in ranked solo/duo queue (complete with provisionals) to rank up the Ladder Climber challenge until you reach Master tier
|S+
|Earn an S+ grade on different champions to rank up the Perfectionist challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|KDA Player
|Get a KDA over three in solo/duo queue to rank up the KDA Player challenge until you reach Master tier