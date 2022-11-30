Riot Games’ attempt at a MOBA took the world by storm in the late 2000s. Similarly to Counter-Strike competitor VALORANT, the game took over the genre and it’s kept players coming back for more. League of Legends came out swinging and is here to stay.

The title sports countless champions to learn and take into your matches, with a ton of variety at each and every turn, players can climb the ranks solely on one character, or dabble in multiple along the way.

Riot hopped into the MOBA scene, taking on the big dog, Dota 2, and now League of Legends is one of the most impactful and popular games on the market right now.

But for all this value, does it cost an arm and a leg?

Surely it’s got the AAA $90 tag alongside all that gameplay?

How much does League of Legends cost?

Image via Riot Games

For those of you worried, you’ll be happy to know that League costs absolutely nothing! It is a free-to-play MOBA that allows anyone to hop in and give it a go. There is a massive skill ceiling and will require a lot of time practicing to get high in the ranks.

How does Riot make their money, I hear you ask? Cosmetics and micro-transactions are at the forefront of their income. Players can buy skins for their heroes, showing off their creative side while they absolutely destroy you.

There are a ton of characters to choose from, meaning there are multiple outfits for each hero available.

While the game is free, it’s not pay-to-win, like some other titles. You’ll have the same odds of winning as someone else who’s bought all the skins possible.

Now you can jump into League, knowing it won’t cost you a dime!