This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The final matches of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship played out on Oct. 16, which means we finally have an overview of the current Pick’Ems statistics to see if we’re still in the running for those sweet skins.

Reddit user ShadowGrif has been regularly sharing the provisional standings of Crystal Ball Pick’Ems, and yesterday, they shared a rundown after the group stage came to a conclusion.

According to these stats, the most played champions are Maokai, Aatrox, Sylas, and Sejuani. Maokai and Aatrox also appear on the most banned list of champions, together with Caitlyn and Yuumi. Despite her high ban rate, Yuumi, paired with Sivir, currently hold the highest win rate title. The champions with the most deaths are, as expected, Maokai, Leona, and Sejuani. And Maokai, besides Seraphine, has also made a list as one of the champions played in most roles.

When it comes to players, Gumayusi, Peanut and Keria hold the current record for the highest KDA, while Shogun and Unforgiven still hold the record for the most kills in a single game. The most versatile champion pool have had Vulcan, Inspired and Ming. Unfortunately, we’ve only witnessed two Pentakills at Worlds that featured star AD carries Upset and Shogun.

Lastly, the longest game of Worlds 2022 so far was 44:48 minutes long and it was played between LOUD and DRX. The most killed drake has, surprisingly, been Hextech drake, with a total of 83 kills.

Worlds 2022 returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 20.