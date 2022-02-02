Hextech Mayhem now available on Netflix Games

Netflix subscribers can now check out the game on their mobile device for free.

League of Legends fans can get another taste of the world on Netflix, as Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is now available on Netflix Games.

First launching back in November of 2021, Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner game set within the League of Legends universe. At the time of launch, the game was available to purchase on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4 with the promise of Netflix coming soon. Now the day is here for Android and Apple users with a Netflix subscription.

💣 Piltover won't know what hit it 💣



Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is available right now on Netflix Games!! pic.twitter.com/n4vwJsobqM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 1, 2022

All you’ll need to do is head to the Netflix app and search for the game. From here, you can install it and get playing.

Netflix announced its plans to add games to the service early in 2021, and over the year, the platform curated a small roster of titles. Netflix also added the mobile RPG Dungeon Dwarves today.

Netflix’s relationship with Riot has only grown stronger over the past few months with the release of Arcane pulling in impressive viewership numbers and positive reviews.

If you’ve been holding off on playing Hextech Mayhem but have a current Netflix subscription, now is the perfect time to check the rhythm runner out on your mobile device.