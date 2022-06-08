Here is the full 2022 LCS Summer Split schedule

More League is right around the corner for NA fans.

The LCS is returning in just a few weeks, giving teams their final shots at qualifying for this year’s League of Legends World Championship and representing North America.

Riot Games officially published the schedule for the 2022 LCS Summer Split, set to begin on June 17 and end with the LCS Championship in late August. Unlike previous splits, many of the ten LCS teams have opted to not make massive changes to their rosters, instead giving fans a chance to see teams attempt to move past their Spring Split performances.

The season will begin with a super weekend, featuring the defending champions Evil Geniuses, fresh off their trip to MSI, competing against a restructured Cloud9. Fans hoping to catch this match and others over all eight weeks of the split can do so via the official LoL Esports site where they are eligible to earn drops, or via YouTube and Twitch.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

Week one – Super Week (June 17 to 19)

Evil Geniuses (EG) vs. Cloud9 (C9)

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

100 Thieves (100T) vs. TSM

Immortals vs. Team Liquid (Liquid)

Dignitas vs. CLG

C9 vs. Golden Guardians

Dignitas vs. Liquid

EG vs. 100T

TSM vs. CLG

Immortals vs. FlyQuest

100T vs. Dignitas

FlyQuest vs. EG

Liquid vs. C9

CLG vs. Golden Guardians

TSM vs. Immortals

Week two (June 25 to 26)

Dignitas vs. C9

100T vs. Golden Guardians

TSM vs. Liquid

EG vs. Immortals

FlyQuest vs. CLG

Golden Guardians vs. TSM

Liquid vs. FlyQuest

C9 vs. 100T

CLG vs. EG

Immortals vs. Dignitas

Week three (July 2 to 3)

TSM vs. EG

FlyQuest vs. DIG

100T vs. Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

CLG vs. C9

Dignitas vs. TSM

EG vs. Golden Guardians

C9 vs. FlyQuest

Liquid vs. CLG

Immortals vs. 100T

Week four (July 16 to 17)

100T vs. FlyQuest

Dignitas vs. EG

TSM vs. C9

Immortals vs. CLG

Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. TSM

CLG vs. 100T

EG vs. Liquid

C9 vs. Immortals

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

Week five (July 23 to 24)

Dignitas vs. C9

Liquid vs. Immortals

TSM vs. 100T

EG vs. CLG

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

Liquid vs. CLG

Golden Guardians vs. C9

EG vs. 100T

TSM vs. Immortals

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Week six (July 30 to 31)

FlyQuest vs. C9

Dignitas vs. 100T

TSM vs. Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. CLG

EG vs. Immortals

TSM vs. Golden Guardians

EG vs. FlyQuest

Liquid vs. C9

Immortals vs. 100T

Dignitas vs. CLG

Week seven (August 6 to 7)

Golden Guardians vs. 100T

EG vs. TSM

Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Immortals vs. Dignitas

CLG vs. C9

TSM vs. Dignitas

C9 vs. 100T

EG vs. Liquid

Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. CLG

Week eight – Super Week (August 12 to 14)