Here is the full 2022 LCS Summer Split schedule

The LCS is returning in just a few weeks, giving teams their final shots at qualifying for this year’s League of Legends World Championship and representing North America.
Riot Games officially published the schedule for the 2022 LCS Summer Split, set to begin on June 17 and end with the LCS Championship in late August. Unlike previous splits, many of the ten LCS teams have opted to not make massive changes to their rosters, instead giving fans a chance to see teams attempt to move past their Spring Split performances.
The season will begin with a super weekend, featuring the defending champions Evil Geniuses, fresh off their trip to MSI, competing against a restructured Cloud9. Fans hoping to catch this match and others over all eight weeks of the split can do so via the official LoL Esports site where they are eligible to earn drops, or via YouTube and Twitch.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LCS Summer Split.
Week one – Super Week (June 17 to 19)
- Evil Geniuses (EG) vs. Cloud9 (C9)
- Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest
- 100 Thieves (100T) vs. TSM
- Immortals vs. Team Liquid (Liquid)
- Dignitas vs. CLG
- C9 vs. Golden Guardians
- Dignitas vs. Liquid
- EG vs. 100T
- TSM vs. CLG
- Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- 100T vs. Dignitas
- FlyQuest vs. EG
- Liquid vs. C9
- CLG vs. Golden Guardians
- TSM vs. Immortals
Week two (June 25 to 26)
- Dignitas vs. C9
- 100T vs. Golden Guardians
- TSM vs. Liquid
- EG vs. Immortals
- FlyQuest vs. CLG
- Golden Guardians vs. TSM
- Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- C9 vs. 100T
- CLG vs. EG
- Immortals vs. Dignitas
Week three (July 2 to 3)
- TSM vs. EG
- FlyQuest vs. DIG
- 100T vs. Liquid
- Golden Guardians vs. Immortals
- CLG vs. C9
- Dignitas vs. TSM
- EG vs. Golden Guardians
- C9 vs. FlyQuest
- Liquid vs. CLG
- Immortals vs. 100T
Week four (July 16 to 17)
- 100T vs. FlyQuest
- Dignitas vs. EG
- TSM vs. C9
- Immortals vs. CLG
- Liquid vs. Golden Guardians
- FlyQuest vs. TSM
- CLG vs. 100T
- EG vs. Liquid
- C9 vs. Immortals
- Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
Week five (July 23 to 24)
- Dignitas vs. C9
- Liquid vs. Immortals
- TSM vs. 100T
- EG vs. CLG
- Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest
- Liquid vs. CLG
- Golden Guardians vs. C9
- EG vs. 100T
- TSM vs. Immortals
- FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
Week six (July 30 to 31)
- FlyQuest vs. C9
- Dignitas vs. 100T
- TSM vs. Liquid
- Golden Guardians vs. CLG
- EG vs. Immortals
- TSM vs. Golden Guardians
- EG vs. FlyQuest
- Liquid vs. C9
- Immortals vs. 100T
- Dignitas vs. CLG
Week seven (August 6 to 7)
- Golden Guardians vs. 100T
- EG vs. TSM
- Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- Immortals vs. Dignitas
- CLG vs. C9
- TSM vs. Dignitas
- C9 vs. 100T
- EG vs. Liquid
- Immortals vs. Golden Guardians
- FlyQuest vs. CLG
Week eight – Super Week (August 12 to 14)
- Liquid vs. Dignitas
- EG vs. Golden Guardians
- FlyQuest vs. 100T
- TSM vs. CLG
- Immortals vs. C9
- Liquid vs. Golden Guardians
- CLG vs. 100T
- TSM vs. C9
- Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- EG vs. Dignitas
- Immortals vs. CLG
- EG vs. C9
- Liquid vs. 100T
- Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
- TSM vs. FlyQuest