Here are the matchups for the 2021 LCS Lock In bracket stage

After four days of play that saw 20 games kick off the 2021 LCS season, the group stage of the first LCS Lock In tournament has come to a close.

Moving forward, the top eight finishers from the event’s initial stage will move on to a bracket in order to decide a winner.

These are the matchups for the 2021 LCS Lock In bracket stage, which is set to kick off this weekend.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Saturday, Jan. 23

100 Thieves vs. Immortals

Cloud9 vs. TSM

Sunday, Jan. 24

Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

The first stage of the bracket will sport best-of-three matches, while the semifinals and finals will be played in a best-of-five format. For comparison, the group stage matches were all decided by best-of-one games. With eight of the 10 teams from the LCS advancing into the next stage of the Lock In tournament, only CLG and Dignitas will be left on the outside looking in.

After finishing 3-1 in their respective groups, 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses secured the top seeds in the bracket. Both teams will have the chance to carry the momentum they built in the group stage into the single-elimination knockout round.