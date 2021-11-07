Here are all the League of Legends champions that appear in the first act of Arcane

Nine champions made appearances in the first three episodes of the new Netflix series.

Arcane, Riot Games’ new animated series, launched on Netflix earlier this week. The series itself is a celebration of League of Legends, and fans of the game will recognize many of the show’s characters from the long-running franchise.

Characters who may have initially appeared as League champions have earned their place in the Arcane pantheon since the Netflix series allows countless staples of League to come to life. Through three episodes, nine different League champions have shown up in Arcane—either as a main character or through a cameo.

With six episodes left to premiere over the next two weeks, there are plenty of other opportunities for other League champions to make an appearance. Here are those who have appeared in the show so far.

Jinx

As one of Arcane’s main characters, Jinx plays a very important role in the first three episodes of the show. The first act explores her formative years thoroughly, and she likely won’t go away anytime soon as the series rolls on. In her early years, Jinx’s name is “Powder,” and she’s yet to transform into the chaotic monster who terrorizes Summoner’s Rift in modern League of Legends.

Vi

The first three episodes of Arcane also dove deep into Vi’s teenage years, and her story is going to be a pivotal part of the show’s plot as the first season continues. Thus far, Vi’s relationship with her sister, Jinx, is a major part of her story. Fans of the show should expect their relationship to develop over the next two acts of Arcane.

Caitlyn

The Piltover Enforcer will most likely play a vital role in the later episodes of Arcane, but in the first three episodes, Caitlyn is no more than a child. In the series’ second episode, her family’s origin in the city of Piltover is explored extensively.

Jayce

Jayce’s backstory also appears in the first act of Arcane. To kick off the show, Jayce is seen experimenting with Hextech magic in Piltover. His pursuit to combine technology, science, and magic is the most pivotal part of his story.

Ryze

Ryze only shows up on screen for a few moments, since the Rune Mage appears in a flashback to provide exposition on Jayce’s story. In the flashback, Ryze is shown saving Jayce and his mother from a snowstorm by using his signature spell, Realm Warp.

Viktor

Long before Viktor became the half-machine menace many League players are familiar with, he was a simple man pursuing scientific discoveries in Piltover. In Arcane, Viktor is the apprentice to Heimerdinger. Viktor works alongside Jayce to discover the powers behind Hextech magic.

Heimerdinger

Although Heimerdinger is one of League’s less popular champions, he’s a relatively prominent character in Arcane. As a professor at Piltover’s academy, Heimerdinger oversees Piltover’s technological and social progress.

Ekko

Appearing as a childhood friend of Jinx’s, the show lightly touches on Ekko’s origin story. In the first act of Arcane, Ekko is seen as an ally of Jinx and her friends. It’s likely that as the characters of Arcane grow up, Ekko’s story will continue to develop.

Singed

A younger version of Singed is shown in the first episode of Arcane. Although he’s only on screen for a few moments, it’s implied Singed is working closely with Silco, a new character introduced for the show who plays the role of Arcane’s villain.

The first act of Arcane is available to stream on Netflix now. The series’ second act premieres on Nov. 13.