Hanwha Life beat SKT in LCK Summer 2019, ending 9-game winning streak

Hanwha Life have pulled off back-to-back upsets in the LCK Summer Split 2019, taking down SK Telecom T1 2-1. While Hanwha are out of playoffs contention, their two victories against SKT and Damwon Gaming have shaken up the race to the top in the LCK.

Ashley Kang #LCK on Twitter The 13-win streak dream is over, and it is Hanwha Life Esports who take down the Giants #LCK first place is still up for grabs, no King on the Throne! https://t.co/ld2NcUNybn

An uncharacteristically tame SKT took to the Rift today. Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok couldn’t find his way into the series no matter the pick, getting consistently beaten out by his lane opponent in Kang “Tempt” Myung-gu. His Sylas in game one had little impact, his Azir in game two took a back seat to Park “Teddy” Jin-seong’s Kai’Sa, and his Akali in game three couldn’t keep SKT in the game.

Without a mid lane kingdom to fall back onto, the side lanes of SKT crumbled. Gwon “Sangyoon” Sang-yun got early leads over Teddy in every game, and SKT were fighting from behind more than they were fighting from in front.

A Hanwha Life slip up in game two was SKT’s only saving grace in the series, which gifted SKT a victory and a chance to set the record straight. Kim “Khan” Dong-ha had righted his game one wrongs with a solid Quinn performance to lock out Kim “SoHwan” Jun-yeong’s Renekton in game three, but the rest of SKT were punished by Hanwha’s strong mid-game.

HLE win game three Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dvcky_

SKT’s fights were sloppy, often losing out around key objectives at key times, and Hanwha Life used their tempo advantage to out-macro SKT. Taking a triple teleport to top lane, Hanwha Life brute forced themselves into SKT’s base, before cleaning up the scraps to take the upset.

But, this game was not SKT losing it as much as Hanwha Life dug in and won it. Tempt and Sangyoon looked like they had swapped nameplates with their SKT counterparts, and Hanwha Life played well around their win conditions. Smart lane swaps, quick objectives, and running SKT around the map meant that they played their game on their terms, and SKT couldn’t keep up.

SKT will face off against Damwon Gaming on Aug. 15, while Hanwha Life have a key match against Afreeca Freecs on Aug. 16, with a win putting them are one step closer to safety.