Gwen, Irelia, others slated to be nerfed in League Patch 11.15

The League of Legends gameplay design team has previewed some of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.15. Most notably, a long list of champions is scheduled to be nerfed.

An extensive number of champions are set to be nerfed in Patch 11.15. Nine champs on the roster are going to see their power reduced during the upcoming patch.

Patch Preview for League of Legends' patch 11.15.



The nerfs scheduled to hit the live servers in Patch 11.15 will focus mainly on solo lane champions with Annie, Viego, Irelia, Sylas, and others all getting nerfed in the next patch. But the most notable champion to receive nerfs in the upcoming patch will be Gwen, who’s dominated the professional landscape of the game since her release in April. Across all competitive regions, Gwen boasts a pick/ban rate of 82.4 since the start of the Summer Split, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Aurelion Sol, who’s posted an average win rate of 57.4 percent in Challenger over the course of the last two patches, according to Riot, will also receive significant nerfs. The only non-lane champion set to be nerfed in Patch 11.15 will be Thresh, who’s found success in both solo queue and professional play as of late.

Several champions are set to be buffed in Patch 11.15 as well, but those champions’ main positions vary much more than the champs that set to be nerfed.

League Patch 11.15 is slated to hit the live servers on Wednesday, July 21, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

