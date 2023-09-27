Guns blazing: LoL’s best AD carries at Worlds 2023

Throughout the history of competitive League of Legends, different roles have risen and fallen in terms of their importance on the international stage. Over the last few years, however, world-class rosters have only gone as far as their AD carry lets them.

At the 2023 World Championship, this will be as true as ever, as the best marksmen from across the globe will collide in one of the most stacked roles at the event. Whether you’re a tournament favorite, a dark horse candidate, or a Cinderella story in the making, these hyper carries must be ready and able to pop off from early skirmishes to game-winning teamfights.

The kings of the bottom lane are raring to go in what should be an explosive affair from start to finish. Here are the best AD carry players at the 2023 World Championship.

Best ADCs at Worlds 2023

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

New tournament, same dominance from one of the best ADCs in LoL history. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Arguably a top-three player at the tournament, Ruler is one of the most dominant players in one of the most stacked regions for marksmen. He was a highlight machine during his short time with JD Gaming, and he only added more firepower to a frightening lineup of other players at the peak of their respective roles.

Ruler is a confident killing machine that does not shy away from high-pressure situations, having turned around multiple disadvantageous scenarios during his 2023 campaign alone. He also has a swath of picks that he can destroy opponents with, whether he’s raining feathers with Xayah, unleashing 200 years of pain with Aphelios, or shredding foes with Kai’Sa.

Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong

Gumayusi is ready to claim his first Summoner’s Cup. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Gumayusi has been quickly making his case to become the best AD carry in Korea, even though T1 did go through some surprisingly tough times during Faker’s time away from the starting lineup. With the legendary mid laner, however, T1 has gone right back to business—and the 21-year-old is prepared to make his mark with his first Summoner’s Cup.

Ever since joining T1, Gumayusi and the rest of T1 have been denied. Whether it was at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, Worlds 2022, or in back-to-back LCK championships, they fell short of the ultimate goal every time. Now, redemption must be on the minds of every member on this team, and in a role filled with iconic stars, Gumayusi must stand tall and help carry his team to the promised land.

Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol

Berserker can cement his LCS legacy with a good performance at Worlds. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

As one of the only players from a non-Eastern squad, Berserker has shown incredible growth over the last two years of his career, going from a T1 Challengers prospect to becoming arguably the best player in the LCS.

The talented 20-year-old has become Cloud9’s main win condition, and although they didn’t win the championship this year, he still remains a deadly threat that most teams must focus on at Worlds. For example, he had a league-leading 8.2 KDA through the 2023 Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He showcased incredible mechanical skills that can only mean bigger and better things, but now, one of the greatest tests of his career stands before him.

Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan

One of the youngest and most talented players at Worlds, Peyz. Photo via Riot Games

Ever since his destructive path through the 2023 Spring Split, Gen.G’s phenom marksman has forced himself into the spotlight as one of the region’s future superstars to lead Korea into the next era of League. At only 17 years old, Peyz already has two LCK championships under his belt, flourishing under the tutelage of veterans like Peanut, Chovy, and head coach Score.

This past season, Peyz ripped apart the competition with the most kills, the second-highest total kill share, and the fifth-highest average damage to champions of any player in the league, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He was even better in the playoffs, locking down his next trophy by helping Gen.G sweep T1 in the final best-of-five, all while only suffering three deaths with a whopping 34 kills.

Chen “GALA” Wei

Can GALA finally emulate the same success he had with RNG as a member of LNG? Photo via Riot Games

LNG Esports might not be the top team from the LPL, but the roster’s superstar AD carry is a true powerhouse. Over the course of the 2023 Summer Split, GALA had a 6.9 KDA with the second-most kills in the league and sky high damage numbers to boot, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Although this 22-year-old juggernaut had a few disappointing performances during the postseason, he’s also a firecracker that can take over matches with perfect positioning and expert decision making in teamfights. He might not have earned any All-Pro awards this year, but he’s a destructive force alongside his partners in crime, Tarzan and Scout.

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Deft is one of the only returning members of the defending champion DRX squad. Photo via Riot Games

Deft is one of the only members of the 2022 Cinderella DRX squad that has made it back to Worlds, but the 26-year-old veteran is still one of deadliest players on the Summoner’s Rift—when everything is clicking for this star-studded roster.

As a solo star, Deft still had the highest damage numbers in the LCK this past summer, and had very high kill participation and total kill share percentages, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He stands tall among the best in lane and teamfighting, and even though DK struggled with consistency on the way to the event, his presence makes them a strong lock for the playoffs.

About the author