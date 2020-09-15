Here are the groups for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is almost here. But before the action starts on Sept. 25, Riot revealed the play-in and group draws today.

This time around, the play-in stage will feature just 10 teams, split into two groups of five. Each group will play a single round-robin, with the first-place teams advancing to the group stage.

The third and fourth place teams in each play-in group will play a best-of-five series. The winner will play a second best-of-five series against the second-place team from the opposing group, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Image via Riot Games

The winner of those two matches will also qualify for groups. In other words, there are four group stage spots up for grabs.

Play-ins

The 10 teams competing in the play-in stage include the fourth seed from China’s LPL and Europe’s LEC, the third seed from North America’s LCS, the second seed from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South East Asia’s PCS, and the first seeds from Brazil’s CBLOL, CIS’ LCL, Japan’s LJL, Latin America’s LLA, Oceania’s OPL, and Turkey’s TCL.

Group A

Team Liquid (LCS)

Mad Lions (LEC)

Legacy Esports (OPL)

Papara SuperMassive (TCL)

INTZ Esports (CBLOL)

Group B

LGD Gaming (LPL)

PSG Talon (PCS)

V3 Esports (LJL)

Unicorns of Love (LCL)

Rainbow7 (LLA)

Groups

The group stage consists of 16 teams, 12 qualified directly, and four from the play-ins. Each group, from A to D, will play a double round-robin, best-of-one-series. The two highest-ranked teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Group A

G2 Esports (LEC)

Suning (LPL)

Machi Esports (PCS)

TBD

Group B

Damwon Gaming (LCK)

JD Gaming (LPL)

Rogue (LEC)

TBD

Group C

Team SoloMid (LCS)

Fnatic (LEC)

Gen.G (LCK)

TBD

Group D

Top Esports (LPL)

DragonX (LCK)

FlyQuest (LCS)

TBD

The play-ins kick off on Sept. 25 and the group stage starts on Oct. 3.