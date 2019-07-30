Graves, Kha’zix, and Lee Sin all get buffs in League’s Patch 9.15

A handful of junglers are getting adjusted for League of Legends Patch 9.15, but none of the changes are drastic enough to change up the meta just yet. This patch isn’t nearly as big as Patch 9.14, which saw a plethora of changes to multiple champions and mechanics.

First, Graves will be getting an increase in armor per Quickshot stack, going from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 extra armor to 8/11/14/17/20. This is to buff up his defenses in order to allow players to skirmish more in the early game and let him brawl with other junglers as well.

Kha’zix’s change is pretty simple—his Q damage has been increased by 10 at every level, going from 50/75/100/125/150 to 60/85/110/135/160. Meanwhile, Lee Sin has been “underperforming at most levels of solo queue play,” so he is getting a buff to his Q ability.

Lee Sin’s Sonic Wave base damage is being increased from 50/75/100/125/150 to 55/80/105/130/155, while his Resonating Strike’s minimum damage has been increased by five and the ability’s maximum damage has been increased by 10.

Lastly, Evelynn is getting a small nerf to her clear speed in the early game—her Q ability’s cooldown refund is being reduced from 60 percent when hitting monsters to 50 percent this time around.