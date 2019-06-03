League fan creates Gravelord Aatrox skin concept that rivals Riot’s official artwork

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Since Riot Games revealed Aatrox’s rework last year, many of his skins have been some of the best in League of Legends. One artist created a skin concept for the Darkin Blade that gives him another terrifying cosmetic called Gravelord Aatrox.

Noah Thatcher, an illustrator, created the skin and posted it on the League subreddit. The post took off as multiple people in the community praised the art and compared it to official Riot splash arts.

r/leagueoflegends – [Fanart] Gravelord Aatrox r/leagueoflegends: This is a subreddit devoted to League of Legends.

A Shadow Isles-themed skin would actually be quite fitting for Aatrox since he brings war and death wherever he goes. The ghastly black and green motif could represent all the souls that he’s destroyed in the battles he’s won—imagine if he could control the souls of the people he defeated?

Of course, there were a few people who brought up some things that could be improved with the piece. One user, for example, said that although the art was amazing, it was hard to tell that the character featured was Aatrox. Since there isn’t a really distinct face in the piece, the artist should have had more Aatrox-like elements to make it easier for fans to recognize.

But still, the art looks really good for a concept and is an amazing idea for a new Aatrox skin. We might not see this ever created in League of Legends, but it could help give more ideas to the Riot skin team for the future.

