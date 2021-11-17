Golden Guardians introduces 2022 LCS roster

After experimenting with a younger roster this past year, Golden Guardians has announced its starting lineup for the 2022 LCS Spring Split with a collection of both young, fiery players and experienced faces ready to battle for a championship.

Golden Guardians’ League of Legends roster will consist of veteran top laner Licorice, former Mousesports jungler Pridestalker, mid laner Ablazeolive, plus a combo of Lost and Olleh in the bottom lane. The team is going with more proven talent on Summoner’s Rift after dropping to back-to-back bottom three finishes in 2021 with its “developmental” team.

Your 2022 Golden Guardians@Licorice@PridestalkerLoL@Ablazeolive@Lost_adc@Olleh



*Pending Riot Approval



We've made our moves. Join us in welcoming the new faces and cheering on the familiar ones as we look to make some noise in the upcoming season.#GGWIN pic.twitter.com/jxuHLlnsdf — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) November 17, 2021

Licorice has been one of the most well-known names in North American League since his time with Cloud9. The 24-year-old moved to FlyQuest for the 2021 Spring Split, but after a disappointing team performance, he joined Golden Guardians as a leader for its young lineup. Now, he’ll remain with the team to anchor the new members as they look to break into the top of the league.

Pridestalker is a 22-year-old jungler who hasn’t gotten a lot of LEC playing time but is well-versed from his time in European Masters. He recently won the 2021 PRM Pro Division Winter Cup with MOUZ, reached the 2021 PRM Spring Split finals, and got to the 2021 Spring European Masters semifinals.

The rest of the team is formed by a trio of known commodities from the LCS, with Ablazeolive manning the middle after his LCS debut this past year. He’s joined by former TSM AD carry Lost, who had a year-long stint alongside some of the best players in the region, like Spica, PowerOfEvil, and SwordArt. But TSM weren’t able to break through to Worlds this year after inconsistent performances in the playoffs.

Lastly, former LCS champion Olleh has returned from his extended hiatus to join the team. The 26-year-old last played for Dignitas Academy, where he and the rest of the team were eliminated by Evil Geniuses Academy in the semifinals.

Golden Guardians fans will get to watch this new squad in action when the league kicks off this coming January.

