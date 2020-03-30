Golden Guardians edge Dignitas in slugfest, secure final playoff spot

Goldenglue's golden boys broke into the playoffs with their third straight win.

Golden Guardians won their third must-win game in as many days and secured the final playoff spot of the League of Legends 2020 Spring Split playoffs with a tiebreaker win over Dignitas.

Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer had a day to remember on Zoe, finding some fortuitous Paddle Star picks, including a big one onto Dignitas ADC “Johnsun” Nguyen after what ended up being the game-deciding Baron fight after the 40-minute mark.

Despite good early jungle and neutral objective pressure from Golden Guardians, Dignitas were the ones that jumped out to a 3-0 kill lead with Henrik “Froggen” Hansen beating his Golden Guardians replacement Goldenglue to first blood on Viktor.

After the objective wars erupted in full, Golden Guardians ADC Victor “FBI” Huang came online on Varus in a big three-for-zero teamfight in his team’s favor. After taking the Mountain Soul on the seventh Drake of the game, GG eventually came away with a hotly-contested Baron, and FBI closed the game out with a triple kill.

A triple kill from @VictorHuang (FBI) closes out the victory for @GoldenGuardians and locks them into the last spot in the 2020 #LCS Spring Playoffs! #GGWIN pic.twitter.com/JA27Emhkck — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 30, 2020

The Australian ADC stayed humble after the match, though, and gave his mid laner a lot of credit.

“Personally, I felt like I played the game pretty poorly,” he told Dot Esports. “I got caught in mid and cost us… but [Goldenglue] really stepped up after that teamfight… I’m [really] grateful that he managed to carry that teamfight, I would have been really depressed if we lost that because I messed up.”

It really was that tight of a game between two teams that both ended the season on 2-0 weeks to force their tiebreakers, but Golden Guardians out-did their black-and-yellow-clad counterparts on Monday.

As the six-seed, they will start the playoffs in the losers’ bracket, forced to win their fourth do-or-die match in a row on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.