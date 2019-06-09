Golden Guardians take down Cloud9 behind Olleh’s great Tahm Kench play

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Golden Guardians surprisingly beat Cloud9 today behind the great play of Henrik “Froggen” Hansen and Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung. It took a pretty big effort from the Golden Guardians squad since they were behind early.

Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen actually pushed his team ahead in the early game by outjungling Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia from the start. The 23-year-old put his lanes ahead with some great pathing. It looked pretty grim for Golden Guardians, but they managed to turn the game around with some great teamfighting.

Great secondary teamfight for GGS! Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Behind some amazing play from Olleh on Tahm Kench and Froggen breaking out his classic Anivia, Golden Guardians began to find great teamfights that swung the tide of the match. Matthew “Deftly” Chen was also a deadly force with his full lethality Varus.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 couldn’t find any great chances for an engage with Eric “Licorice” Ritchie’s Neeko. Although the game was really close, Golden Guardians were the better team today.

Cloud9 now look ahead toward next week where they’ll face off against OpTic Gaming and TSM. Both teams have looked strong over the past two weeks, so these games should be a good test for C9 moving forward.