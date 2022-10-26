Internal promotions, League veterans make up majority of Golden Guardians’ 2023 LCS coaching staff

Golden Guardians trimmed down its coaching staff and promoted from within for the 2023 season.

Golden Guardians has introduced its coaching staff for the 2023 professional League of Legends season and all of its members are names that fans of the franchise should be familiar with. All of the promoted members of Golden Guardians’ 2023 staff have come via internal promotions.

At the helm of the franchise’s 2023 staff is head coach Samuel “Spookz” Broadley, who has been in the organization as an assistant coach since 2019. He will be primarily assisted by Aaron “Chuz” Bland, who has also been with the organization since 2019.

Introducing your 2023 Golden Guardians League of Legends Coaching Staff!



Head Coach – @SpookzOCE

Asst. Coach – @ChuChuZs

Acad. Coach – @Swip3rR

Player Coach – @HustlinBeasT



We are confident that their knowledge and leadership can take our team to new heights next season! #GGWIN pic.twitter.com/hfd1n8Ms7z — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) October 26, 2022

“After 10 years of competing and coaching in the League scene I’m ready and grateful for this opportunity,” Spookz said on Twitter following the announcement. “I have really great support at GG and am excited to see what we can produce in 2023.”

After 10 years of competing and coaching in the League scene I'm ready and grateful for this opportunity.



I have really great support at GG and am excited to see what we can produce in 2023. https://t.co/DyyXIEjE9Y — Samuel Broadley (@SpookzOCE) October 26, 2022

Brandon “Swip3rR” Holland will take the reins as Golden Guardians’ Academy-level coach, while Morgan “Hustlin” Granberg will also serve as a two-way player-coach for the team. The seven-year League veteran and former EU LCS pro played with the team during this summer’s Proving Grounds event and will continue to assist the Golden Guardians organization both on and off the Rift in 2023.

Three of the four coaches mentioned in the organization’s announcement (with Hustlin being the exception) have roots in the Oceanic League scene. Spookz, Chuz, and Swip3rR all competed in the Oceanic circuit, formerly known as the OPL, during the 2010s.

Earlier this year, former head coach Nick “Inero” Smith was promoted to the GM role within Golden Guardians after being the team’s on-stage leader for three seasons. Last week, Inero clarified that trimming down the coaching staff to just these four members will help the team “push [resources] more into performance and analytics for the team into the future.”

In 2022, Golden Guardians qualified for both the LCS Spring and Summer Split playoffs but were eliminated from both brackets without winning a series.

Next season, the team intends to “find and develop a veteran core, and then use the following years to supplement younger, riskier players into those positions,” according to Inero. The team has not yet announced its roster for the 2023 season.