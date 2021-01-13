Gen.G take down KT Rolster in the first match of the LCK Spring Split 2021

Gen.G took down KT Rolster in a clean 2-0 sweep today in the first series of the 2021 LCK Spring Split .

Both teams came prepared into this series, however Gen.G had the edge considering that they kept the same roster during the offseason. KT on the other hand went through significant changes after releasing most of their players. Gen.G were favored to win this series considering that they’ve proven how good they are while KT were still untested.

AND there is the start we wanted!



We take down @KTRolster_TW in a 2-0 match and we're already looking forward to our next match against @Brioneeports on Friday to continue our strong start!😤 pic.twitter.com/bqTal8CcXb — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) January 13, 2021

The series began with KT’s top laner Doran saying that after Nuguri’s departure towards the LPL, he is the best LCK top laner. However, his dream was shattered once the game began with Gen.G’s Rascal solo killing Doran multiple times throughout the series. During the first game, there was heavy focus towards the top side, which completely nullified Doran’s attempts at getting a lead and as a result KT suffered as a whole without their top lane frontline.

Gen.G left no room for errors, using the snowball in top to take dragons, Rift Herald, and the Baron. They had a clean macro, which resulted in a 36-minute game win.

After the devastating first game loss, KT bounced back in the second game, showing signs of hope in the top side of the map. However, their bot side of the map started losing their lane quite hard, which allowed Gen.G to once again take all neutral objectives. With a huge gold and experience lead, Gen.G pushed into KT’s base and closed out the series with a 30-minute game win.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.