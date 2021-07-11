Gen.G take down DRX, bounce back in fifth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split

Gen.G bounced back in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 series win against DRX.

Going into this League of Legends series Gen.G was favored even after losing their latest two series. DRX is sitting at the bottom of the standings and wasn’t a big threat for the LCK veterans. They have been also lately experimenting with their roster, promoting various academy players to the main roster to improve their performance during this split. Even though DRX lost the series, they did put up a good performance with three rookies on the roster. If they maintain this type of performance into the next games, they might be able to turn the season around and pick up a playoff spot.

Kicking off round 2 with a BANG!🔥

We take down DRX in a 2:0 match and are looking forward to more Ws!#GenGWIN #GenGLoL #LCK pic.twitter.com/dCqXzAq5Ni — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) July 11, 2021

The MVP votes were picked up in today’s series by Gen.G’s Rascal and Ruler, two formidable players who put on their carry pants on the meta champions. The top laner picked Viego in the first game to dominate his laning partner, before dominating teamfights with his possession. Since Gen.G was picking up easy kills during teamfights, Rascal was able to use his passive to maximum potential and possess opposing champions to turn the tides against DRX. The AD carry picked up Varus to dominate the laning phase, before poking opponents in teamfights.

In the first game of the series, DRX put up a good fight early on, winning a couple of skirmishes and building a 2,000 gold lead. However, once it got to the teamfight stage, Gen.G started winning fights with their superior composition. Rascal on Viego was able to demolish teamfights with his passive, before leading his team to victory after a 32-minute teamfight.

In the second match, DRX adjusted their bans and while they had a powerful composition, Gen.G played much safer early on and didn’t give any leads. They played calculated to their strengths of a poking composition by scaling into the later stages of the game. After Azir and Varus reached their power spikes, Gen.G was able to close out the game and the series.

Gen.G (8-2) maintained the first place standings with this victory. They’ll be back on the Rift on Saturday with a match against Hanwha Life Esports (4-6). The team led by Chovy has been improving their performance lately and might put a good fight against Gen.G.

