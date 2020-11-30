Gen.G promotes mid laner Karis, signs jungler Flawless, and coach Ggoong

Karis and Flawless will compete for a starting spot on the roster with Clid and Bdd.

Gen.G, in the process of strengthing its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2021 LCK season, has promoted academy mid laner Kim “Karis” Hong-jo and signed jungler Sung “Flawless” Yeon-jun and coach Yu “Ggoong” Byeong-jun, the organization announced today.

With Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong under contract until 2022, the new players will likely compete for a starting spot on the team.

Karis, who joined Gen.G’s academy roster in 2019, has shown exceptional growth over the past year, dominating in the LCK’s trainee Ambition League. Flawless, despite his former team SeolHaeOne Prince underperforming in 2020, has also displayed promise as a player.

Gen.G will look to solidify its roster with the signing of Ggoong, former assistant coach of Top Esports. He’ll join coach Kim “Lyn” Da-bin and head coach Ju “oDin” Yeong-dal, replacing Im “Tom” Jae-hyeon and Yeo “TrAce” Chang-dong, who cut ties with the organization in November.

Gen.G had a strong performance at home in 2020, but when it came down to international events with the Mid-Season Cup in May and the World Championship in September, the team left much to be desired. In the end, after a back and forth group stage, they lost 3-0 to Europe’s G2 Esports.

With the new roster, Gen.G will be eager to right its wrongs in 2021.

