Gen.G is rebuilding its League roster around the bot lane

After a dire 2019 League of Legends summer season, Gen.G is parting ways with Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin, Kim “Roach” Kang-hui, Han “Peanut” Wang-ho, Yoon “SeongHwan” Seong-hwan, Song “Fly” Yong-jun, Lee “Kuzan” Seong-hyeok, Lee “Rich” Jae-won, and Kim “Asper” Tae-gi. But the team is extending the contracts of bottom lane players Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk and Kim “Life” Jeong-min, the organization announced today.

Gen.G achieved a sixth-place finish in the 2019 LCK Summer Split, failing to qualify for Worlds despite the organization’s track record. The bot-centric roster had gaping holes of inconsistency, barely breaking even in the standings. They had a slow start to the season before improving steadily throughout the summer. In spite of their best efforts, though, they narrowly missed the required circuit points to advance to the playoffs.

Gen.G Esports on Twitter Regarding Gen.G LoL 2020 Season Roster] Thank to all the fans for supporting Gen.G LoL in 2019 Season. We are working hard to for 2020 Season. Keep an eye on for our news and continue to support Gen.G LoL! #TigerNation #WeAreGenG

Top laner CuVee and bot lane duo Ruler and Life were redeeming factors of the team. CuVee had been with the team since 2014 and had multiple Worlds performances. He even won Worlds in 2017 against powerhouse SK Telecom T1 with a previous iteration of the roster.

Now, Gen.G’s 2020 lineup is up in the air. There are many available candidates with a magnitude of players’ contracts ending this week. If Gen.G wants to compete for a world title again, it might have to take a few risks.