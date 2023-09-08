Gen.G fires streamer and former LoL pro Mystic amid sexual assault allegations

After sweeping allegations of sexual assault arose, Gen.G terminated its contract with former League of Legends player and streamer Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun on Sept. 8.

Content warning: The following story details specific accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

The 28-year-old content creator and former AD carry is being accused of sexual assault by former partner and streamer Yoo Hye-di, who claims Mystic forced himself on her while she was sleeping. This, however, is only the first of many allegations that she has leveled toward him on social media.

On September 7th, streamer Yoo Hye-di posted a statement around her relationship with "M".



Jin "Mystic" Seong-jun posted a statement a few hours after



I have read both statements and will post a neutral summary of what these statements detailed,



TRIGGER WARNING, MATURE CONTENT pic.twitter.com/j7QsliLSNf — Ashley Kang (@AshleyKang) September 7, 2023

According to a translation by esports journalist Ashley Kang, the young woman claims she discovered she was pregnant with Mystic’s child last April and that it was an unplanned conception after the former pro player didn’t use protection.

After confirming she was carrying a child, Mystic supposedly became distant when conversations were brought up around their unborn child and the woman claims she often “felt mistreated or not respected” during the entire time she was pregnant. Additionally, Yoo Hye-di claims Mystic forced her to have sexual intercourse while she was pregnant and even tried to do so while she slept “at least seven times.”

She also said “[Mystic] had a habit of saying negative things,” such as “having this son is a big stain on my life” and “I don’t like my son, I want to run away, I want to die.”

Eventually, Yoo Hye-di claims she was pressured into getting an abortion, and even then, she claims Mystic remained distant, continued streaming, and never helped with the process in any sort of way. He also allegedly cheated on her shortly after the abortion. The two are no longer in a relationship.

Mystic was a professional League player from 2013 to 2021, most known for his team with Team WE. He won one LPL championship with the organization before joining Afreeca Freecs in Korea to cap off his playing career.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

