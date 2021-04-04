Gen.G clean sweep T1 in 2021 LCK Spring Split semifinals

T1’s miracle run in recent weeks came to an end during their clash with Gen.G. The former world champions weren’t able to pick up a single win in the one-sided 3-0 series as Gen.G dismantled all their tactics.

This League of Legends showdown showed a one-dimensional playstyle by T1 and an adaptive one from Gen.G. While the games were not as flashy as other recent matchups in the LCK, Gen.G have a calculated playstyle. They avoid going for risky plays and instead slowly build up their lead before overwhelming their opponents.

The MVP votes went to Bdd in all matches for his strong showing, overshadowing Faker in every single match of today’s series. He used Orianna and Syndra to control his opponent in the middle lane and decide the teamfights. His clean combos and control of those champions led his team to three decisive wins.

[2021 #LCK Spring Playoffs vs @GenG_KR]



우리의 봄은 여기에서 끝을 맺습니다.

스프링 시즌의 끝까지 함께해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다.



Our Spring Playoffs journey ends here.

We appreciate all the support from our fans this season. #T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/V6D8IyxVJb — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) April 4, 2021

The series began with a stomp by the Gen.G squad, finishing the match in 38 minutes with no deaths after a slow and methodical game. Bdd’s Orianna was the core reason his teammates ran away with the game. His midlane control opened up the map for his team, allowing them to secure all objectives and secure the clean win.

In the next two games, T1 banned out Bdd’s Orianna, however he defaulted to Syndra, another powerful mid lane pick. There was a huge draft difference between the teams since while T1 was going for a reactive composition, Gen.G was going for a proactive setup. Everything T1 tried to do was countered with by the meticulous playstyle of Gen.G. After a couple of desperation plays, T1 managed to cling back a hope to achieve a victory, but was not able to keep up the leads as Gen.G quickly replied with huge blows. The series culminated with a one-sided teamfight by Gen.G near the middle lane, which gave them enough time to finish the game.

Gen.G will now advance to the 2021 LCK Spring Split playoff finals, where they’ll have to face a very dominant DAMWON KIA. In their latest clash during the regular season, Gen.G came out ahead in an intensive three-game series. DK’s explosive playstyle wasn’t rewarded last time and they might look to change their tactic in the upcoming match.

The LCK playoffs will conclude next week, April 10, with DK vs. Gen.G at 3am CT. Tune in to see who will emerge victorious and become the 2021 LCK Spring Split champion.

