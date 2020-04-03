Gen.G bounce back from loss to T1 with win against Sandbox Gaming

After a devastating loss to T1 two days ago, Gen.G’s League of Legends roster came back stronger today. They executed their game plan to beat Sandbox Gaming 2-0.

Top laner Rascal and support Kellin received the Player of the Game awards today. Kellin played Taric in the first game and landed game-changing stuns alongside his ultimate to protect his teammates, while Rascal dominated with his Sett pick.

While both games were far from clean, Gen.G managed to secure them after a coordinated mid-game play around crucial objectives, like Baron and the elemental dragons.

Gen.G focused on the top side in the first game, allowing Rascal to snowball and exert pressure on SB’s top lane. SB responded with an early drake and focus on the middle and bottom side. But Gen.G’s plan was better since they took the top tower down and sent their fed top laner to the bot lane. Rascal was able to splitpush and SB couldn’t answer to the fed Sett. With Rascal exerting a lot of pressure, Gen.G secured multiple objectives and prevented SB from taking a single tower in this game.

The second game was much closer, with SB managing to even secure the Ocean Dragon Soul after spending more time focusing on the bottom lane. Gen.G mirrored their first game tactic and snowballed Rascal again. Without an answer to the Sett, SB kept losing teamfights. Even though Gen.G made some mistakes and seemed to be throwing the game, SB couldn’t take the momentum from them and turn it in their favor. After Gen.G took Baron, they easily pushed into SB’s base and finished the series.

Gen.G’s acquisition of T1’s former jungler Clid seems to have been one of the best roster moves of the offseason. Clid instantly improved the roster and has been a catalyst for Gen.G’s wins against all teams. He had some flukes against his former team, who know his playstyle, but outside of that, he looks like a top-two jungler in the LCK behind T1’s Cuzz.

Gen.G have only lost two series so far this season and both were against T1. Both losses seemingly made them stronger, though, and they’re looking to maintain their top spot in LCK’s Spring Split standings.

They’ll be tested again tomorrow against DragonX at 7am CT. Tune in to the official LCK broadcast channel to see if Gen.G can maintain their momentum after this win and secure another victory against DRX.