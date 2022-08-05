Gen.G bounce back from DWG KIA’s 33-kill game 2 to win thrilling 3-game series in 2022 LCK Summer Split

Both teams stepped up to the occasion in today's series.

DWG KIA and Gen.G faced off in an intense League of Legends series today. While both teams were neck-and-neck in confrontations, it was Gen.G who finally came out on top with a 2-1 victory in the 2022 LCK Summer Split.

Gen.G dominated DWG in game one. They secured almost every map objective, which helped the team build up a massive gold lead against DWG. Peanut’s Wukong was the MVP of the match. His rotations and ambushes helped Gen.G’s laners get ahead of their counterparts.

The first #LCK Karthus in 524 days has been picked by @DWGKIA Canyon! 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/pMGRepp3bt — LCK (@LCK) August 5, 2022

DWG then surprised everyone with a Karthas jungle pick in game two. This pick allowed them to kill off Gen.G’s low-health champions with his global ultimate, even when DWG lost teamfights.

Moreover, deokdam’s Kalista and Bible’s Amumu picks helped the team counter the Lucian-Nami combo of Gen.G’s Ruler and Lehends. The match was still very close and DWG were somehow able to successfully destroy the enemy Nexus with the help of a single minion. DWG ended the game with 33 kills to Gen.G’s 19.

Game three was all about Ruler’s Zeri moments. He out-farmed deokdam’s Lucian in the bottom lane and after getting his key items, he became a menace on the map. He went 10/0/2 and even got a quadra kill before winning the game for Gen.G.

After this victory, Gen.G sit comfortably in first place in the 2022 LCK Summer Split standings with a 15-1 record. Their next match will be against Fredit BRION on Aug. 10 at 3am CT.

Although they put up a valiant fight, DWG KIA will be disheartened with this loss. They are now in fifth place with a 9-7 record. They will face Kwangdong Freecs next on Aug. 11 at 3am CT.