Potential game-breaking Nautilus bug changes the trajectory of his hook

One of the most popular support champions in League of Legends has a major bug.

The Big Daddy looking anchor-wielding Nautilus may have a problem or two with his hook.

In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, a player used Nautilus’ Dredge Line (Q) ability and instead of hitting the Ekko directly in his line of vision, his hook swung 180 degrees to the left, targetting an unsuspecting Leona.

Astronautlius bends spacetime

The cause of this bug is unknown, but it could have something to do with the specific circumstances. Nautilus aimed his hook just as Ekko died from the last tick of Yasuo’s ignite, missing his target. This could have somehow affected its trajectory, causing it to snap to the left.

He also threw his hook into the Tri-Brush, a notoriously buggy location. But even if this is the case, it would make more sense if his hook hit the nearest target, Lux. It’s hard to tell if the problem is with Nautilus’ large and unusual hitbox or something else entirely.

Nautilus has been heavily featured in North America’s LCS and Europe’s LEC. He’s by far the best support pick at the moment. Champions like Tahm Kench and Braum have been in the spotlight, but Nautilus has been one of the go-to supports in the current metagame.

Either way, it’s about time Riot gets all hands on deck and fixes him.