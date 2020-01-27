Gambit Esports rounds out its League roster with Sencux and Doxy

Gambit Esports has made some big changes to its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2020 LCL Spring Split. The team has replaced Alexander “PvPStejos” Glazkov with Rafael “Doxy” Adl Zarabi, while Chres “Sencux” Laursen has taken over as the starting mid laner, the organization announced today.

PvPStejos had been Gambit’s top laner since 2017 and helped the team win the LCL championship three times during his three years with the organization. His replacement, Doxy, is a 21-year-old who’s jumped from multiple teams during his career. He had short stints on Team Vitality’s Academy team, Vega Squadron, and Ventus Esports.

Gambit Esports on Twitter We are ready for 2020 season! Pleased to introduce Doxy and Sencux to our League of Legends roster. #LCL Spring kicks off on February 22nd.

Sencux, on the other hand, is coming in with plenty of LEC experience to help the team succeed this year. He spent over a year with Splyce as the team’s starting mid laner before moving over to play for Misfits Gaming and Rogue, respectively. The last team he played for was ROG Esport in the LFL.

These two new faces will be joining legendary players like Danil “Diamondprox” Reshetnikov and support Edward Abgaryan. They both began their careers with Moscow Five and are still going strong in the LCL. Many League fans will be curious to see if they can continue their dominance in the league, having finished either first or second during the regular split over the past three splits.

The 2020 LCL Spring Split begins next month on Saturday, Feb. 22.

