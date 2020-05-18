Gambit Esports introduces new League roster with PvPStejos as head coach

After coming up short last season, Gambit Esports will aim for the LCL championship once more with a new roster for the 2020 Summer Split.

The team features four new players in the top lane, mid lane, AD carry, and support positions. The only player to remain from the previous League of Legends lineup is veteran jungler Danil “Diamondprox” Reshetnikov. Meanwhile, former top laner Alexander “PvPStejos” Glazkov has become the squad’s head coach.

We are pleased to introduce our new League of Legends line-up for #LCL Spring 2020!



🇷🇺 @Dreampull_lol – Top Lane

🇷🇺 @tehDiamondz – Jungle

🇷🇺 Phlaty – Mid Lane

🇱🇻 @shiganari – Bot Lane

🇷🇺 Lekcyc – Support

🇺🇦 @pvpstejos – Head Coach pic.twitter.com/OlCMV7jLVW — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) May 18, 2020

“I am ready to prove myself in a new role, and take related responsibility for it,” PvPStejos said. “We will work with each player individually, as well as with a team as a whole—I will gladly put my heart and soul into this process.”

Mark “DREAMPYLLA” Leksin, Alexey “Phlaty” Lemeshchuk, Artjoms “Shiganari” Pervušins, and Alexander “Lekcyc” Lexikov come from RoX, the team that took down Gambit in the semifinals of the 2020 LCL Spring Playoffs. They eventually lost in the finals against the Unicorns of Love in a 3-0 sweep.

It’s interesting to see Gambit replace almost its entire roster, but its also surprising to see the four former RoX players jump ship after they came one series shy of the LCL championship. Now, RoX will have to rebuild its roster around jungler Stanimir “Four” Penchev.

Gambit has also decided to build around the experienced talent of Diamondprox. The 27-year-old has been touted as one of the most iconic junglers to play the game. Even though the glory years of Moscow Five are long behind him, he still has plenty left in the tank.