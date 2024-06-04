G2's BrokenBlade celebrating with family for contract renewal
G2’s surprise celebration for BrokenBlade’s LoL contract renewal was heartwarming

Published: Jun 4, 2024

For those who cry easily, this one is for you. G2 Esports held a surprise celebration for Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik’s contract renewal. What the League of Legends players thought was a content shoot turned into an emotional surprise for the top laner, whose family was flown in for the occasion. 

The players were led to believe they were filming the next edition of the Topfather, a content skit that has become synonymous with the player. But what happened was much more special. G2 didn’t want an ordinary contract renewal announcement video; they wanted to create content that captured BrokenBlade’s special character.

G2 gave BrokenBlade the best surprise.

So, as the players were getting into costumes and going over their “fake” scripts, BrokenBlade’s close family and friends were already gathered at the venue, awaiting his arrival. As anyone would, BrokenBlade was in shock as his family shouted in surprise. Once he had greeted everyone, G2’s League general manager Romain Bigeard got on the mic and addressed the room. 

Romain highlighted that with the departure of Luka “Perkz” Perković, the team needed a captain, a player who could stand up and be the team’s voice. Romain believes BrokenBlade took that role and ran with it, earning himself a new contract in the process. At the end of the speech, BrokenBlade was presented with a small video of many former teammates and close friends congratulating him on the contract renewal. This video saw BrokenBlade burst into tears, as we all did. 

After a successful MSI 2024, BrokenBlade will return to action this week in the LEC as G2 Esports takes on MAD Lions KOI on Saturday, June 8, at 7:15pm CET (12:15pm CT).

