G2’s Mikyx says doctors still don’t know the cause of his longtime wrist and arm issues

G2 Esports is one of the best League of Legends teams in the world, especially with Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle as the roster’s talented support player. But Mikyx has confirmed in an interview with Red Bull that doctors still don’t know the root cause of the wrist and arm pain he’s been suffering over the past year.

“We actually don’t really know what it was, which is why I went through quite a lot of different therapies,” Mikyx said. “In fact, whatever there is to try, I pretty much did it all—cold therapy, heat therapy, electromagnetic therapy, acupuncture, stretches, cupping therapy and massages.”

Mikyx announced that he had severe wrist issues before the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational and he was even sidelined for the last week of the 2019 Spring Split in order to rest his arms. Coach Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann also reduced G2’s practice time heading into week eight in order to help Mikyx’s rehabbing efforts.

Mikyx was able to return to the starting lineup and help G2 win MSI 2019. He was also able to play the entirety of the 2019 LEC Summer Split. Mikyx now says that his wrists and arms are “pretty much fine but [he hopes] it doesn’t come back.”

Mikyx is a crucial piece of G2’s success, anchoring the bottom lane and providing decisive engages with a variety of champions. If G2 wants to challenge for the Summoner’s Cup this year at Worlds 2019, the team must do everything it can to help Mikyx stay healthy.