G2’s general manager reveals impressive scrim results despite early exit at MSI

G2 Esports was the last hope for the European region after MAD Lions were eliminated, but they couldn’t stand against BiliBili Gaming on May 16, eventually falling 3-1 in the losers’ bracket.

While the frustration of being eliminated by the LPL is still there, Romain Bigeard, G2’s general manager, showed G2 fans some of the team’s scrim results from their MSI tenure today, the morning after their elimination. The habit of tracking scrims is something Romain has done since the start of the season, as he already revealed the team’s training results on previous occasions.

Overall, G2’s win rate in scrims was well above the 50 percent mark, with a total of 39 wins in 62 games (roughly 63 percent). But what’s more impressive, and a pity at the same time, was the LEC team’s results against the Eastern teams: 52 percent win rate with 15 wins and 14 losses.

G2 scrims stats MSI 2023 (18 days)



vALL 62 games (39W-23L) : 63%

vLCK/LPL 29 games (15W-14L) : 52%



>we counted "cancel" if a team did not finish what was scheduled

>we last minute canceled a team to scrim more LPL https://t.co/E3VP9YuzOO pic.twitter.com/PSKerrCSHv — Romain Bigeard (@RomainBigeard) May 17, 2023

That being said, the general manager didn’t go into details about which teams they scrimmed against and won or lost. In a post-game interview after the G2 vs BLG series, G2’s head coach Dylan Falco mentioned they practiced a lot against the Chinese team, and results were positive.

Unfortunately, those results didn’t transition to the stage. Regardless, these numbers prove G2 had good potential coming into MSI, and that they might have been able to fight it out longer against BLG.

So the question now is: do Eastern teams sandbag in scrims? Or is G2 not able to fully deliver when it matters? We’re going to have to wait a few months’ time once again before getting a better picture.

