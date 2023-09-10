G2 Mikyx pulls off triple Rakan knockup to earn first kill of LEC Season Grand Finals

G2 Esports support Mikyx has been an unstoppable force in the LEC this season, and in the first few minutes of the LEC Season Finals, the reigning MVP kept the momentum going by earning the first kill of the League of Legends grand final series.

In an early-game situation that looked entirely lost for G2, Mikyx came in to save the day and claim an important First Blood by way of a three-man Rakan knockup under his own bottom lane turret.

In the scenario, G2 AD carry Hans Sama was engaged on by three members of Fnatic and fell within an inch of his life after being hit by the combined pressure of Trymbi’s Alistar, Razork’s Maokai, and Noah’s Aphelios. As Ignite ticked down Hans Sama’s HP bar, he retreated under his turret while Mikyx came in and deterred the Fnatic members’ attention.

Mikyx dashed into the frame with a Flash-Grand Entrance (W) combination and caught all three of Fnatic’s gankers with the knockup. Most importantly, he caught Trymbi’s Alistar in the combo and forced the big bull to keep aggro from the turret, which eventually did enough damage to secure the first kill of the game. G2 could’ve potentially kept the play going, as jungler Yike showed up to the bottom lane shortly after the kill, but Fnatic’s players expended all of their Flashes upon his arrival, resulting in a huge early-game momentum shift in favor of G2.

That early kill set the tone for the entire first game of the series, as G2 claimed a total of 27 kills across 27 minutes. The two teams combined for 41 kills in the game. Mikyx was one of the biggest catalysts in G2’s game one victory, as he finished the contest with a scoreline of 2/4/19, good enough for a personal KDA of 5.25.

