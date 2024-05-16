G2 coach Dylan Falco prepares for T1 rematch at MSI 2024, teases Caps’ unplayed ‘troll pick’

Surprises can be found even in a rivalry years in the making, and if T1 is pitted against G2 Esports in League of Legends, those surprises are almost a certainty.

Recommended Videos

For the past two weeks, the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational has been giving fans thrilling matches, and the rematch between these two powerhouses is certain to be just as exciting. After their impressive victory against Top Esports earlier in the week, G2 has set their sights on their rematch against T1. With both teams showcasing their prowess in the first round of the Bracket Stage, anticipation is high for another thrilling showdown between these LoL Esports titans.

Fans in the audience show their support during MSI 2024 Bracket Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Ahead of this hyped up rematch, G2 Esports Head Coach, Dylan Falco, shared his thoughts and expressed his excitement for what he considers his favorite rivalry in competitive League. “I loved it even before I came to work on G2,” Falco said, reflecting on how the match is “always fun” not just for the audience, but also for those who live it.

Despite a valiant effort from the LEC first seed, it was T1, the reigning World Champions, who ultimately emerged victorious in their first encounter at this MSI, relegating G2 to the lower bracket. However, G2’s journey saw them close out two series in a row with dominant 3-0 sweeps thanks to a combination of great teamwork, individual talent, and a sprinkle of drafting madness—something intrinsic to G2’s DNA.

But what the audience sees is just the tip of the iceberg, as Falco shared the various Vayne, Kog’Maw, and Poppy drafts aren’t even remotely spicy picks compared to others he had to veto during the tournament.

“There was one point during this tournament where Caps did really want to troll pick something he’s never played before,” Falco said. “Something that has never been played in competitive [League] this year.” The coach revealed that at the time the “completely out-there” pick suggested by Caps got shut down by him and the rest of the team, thus remaining hidden deep down the mid laner’s champion pool—at least for now.

Rasmus “Caps” Winther of G2 Esports speaks at post interview after victory against Top Esports during MSI 2024 Bracket Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

With their peculiar drafts and cohesive gameplay, this roster of G2 has been dominant on their home turf, but has yet to find success on the international stage. Despite still aiming for a trophy higher than LEC champions—of which they have a full trophy case—it’s undeniable G2 has improved since last year’s MSI in London.

Reflecting on G2’s evolution since MSI last year, Falco highlighted the team’s increased discipline, confidence, and “strategic understanding” of the game. With a refined approach to drafting, honed over years of development, G2 enters this rematch with a newfound sense of strength and purpose.

As the stage is set for the hyped rematch between T1 and G2, anticipation reaches its peak. MSI 2024 has already delivered thrills, but this clash promises to be the tournament’s highlight, so brace yourselves. When these titans collide, anything can happen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more