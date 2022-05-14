G2 becomes the first team to qualify for MSI 2022 rumble stage with five straight wins in Group C

The European representatives have been dominant through the first week of the event.

G2 Esports’ League of Legends team has proven, at least for now, that Europe is better than North America in their perpetual rivalry at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. The LEC champions have swept through the LCS’ Evil Geniuses and the LCO’s ORDER with five straight wins, locking in their place in the rumble stage of the tournament.

Over the past five days, G2 has looked like one of the best teams in Busan. From their veteran mid-jungle stars to their fiery new top lane and bottom lane combo, the new lineup has played so well as a single unit in all of their games. They have the third-highest KDA at the event so far, sitting only behind Korea’s T1 and China’s Royal Never Give Up, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The game winning fight 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uTMy7udLRs — G2 Esports (@G2esports) May 14, 2022

Their early game play has been strong as well, as they hold a massive 2769 average gold difference at 15 minutes, a 100 percent first blood rate, and multiple objective control rates above 80 percent. Their strongest trait, however, has been their teamfighting, showing off smart decision making and superior mechanics.

Individually, G2’s star mid laner Caps has been having an amazing tournament. The 22-year-old superstar has the third-most kills of any MSI player with a skyhigh 75 percent kill participation rate, according to Oracle’s. He’s also featured a smorgasbord of different champion picks for his fans, playing five unique champions through five games: Anivia, Galio, LeBlanc, Zoe, and Yasuo.

Flakked has been impressive in his first major international tournament too, leading all MSI marksmen with a 12.2 KDA. He’s only died five times, and also has a collection of champions in his pool, like Zeri, Aphelios, Kai’Sa, and starving Senna. He has been a reliable damage source that can fire away while the rest of the team collapses on their opponents together.

Catch G2 in action later in the event when the rumble stage starts on Friday, May 20.