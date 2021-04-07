FunPlus Phoenix demolishes Royal Never Give Up in LPL upper playoffs bracket

What should have been a hyped up match-up quickly turned into a clean sweep for FPX.

FunPlus Phoenix knocked Royal Never Give down to the lower bracket after a dominant 3-0 series in the the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs.

RNG finished first in the regular season and looked very dominant throughout the split. FPX meanwhile has been on a tear during their playoff run, overwhelming their opponents with superior individual performances and map movements.

The MVP votes for FPX today went to Nuguri and Tian. Both players stepped up this series, showcasing their skills on three different champions. Even though RNG heavily banned out the opposing jungler and top laner, they were mere drops in the bucket to the duo’s huge ocean pool of champions to choose from.

FPX take down RNG in a quick 3-0 and are the first team locked into the Winner's Bracket! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/vk7aVjklfX — LPL (@lplenglish) April 7, 2021

The series opened up with a calculated and coordinated playstyle from FPX. Every invade and objective was thought of beforehand and the team created plays around them, giving Tian the possibility to carry from the jungle. He always had assistance from his teammates with whatever play he went for, helping them secure the first win of the series after 29 minutes.

After Tian’s huge performance on Udyr in the first game, RNG took it away as a first pick in the second game to try and keep the 2019 world champion under control. That didn’t matter since FPX swapped their playstyle to funnel resources into Nuguri’s Irelia instead, who went on to crush Xiaohu’s Gnar and dominate teamfights after his early snowball. After a teamfight win near the Baron, the team secure the second win in 29 minutes once again.

Going into the third game, multiple power picks were left open and both teams picked them up. While RNG had the power of Seraphine in the middle lane, it wasn’t enough to stop FPX who heavily outclassed them again. After multiple teamfight wins, FPX finished the game and the series in convincing fashion.

FPX will now face the winner of the EDward Gaming vs. TES series on April 11. The remaining four teams in the double elimination LPL playoff bracket are all looking very strong and even though RNG was knocked down to the lower bracket today, there’s a chance they might come back stronger and tear through their opponents to get revenge against FPX.

The LPL playoffs continue tomorrow, April 8, with EDward Gaming vs. Top Esports at 4am CT.

