Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship

The 2022 World Championship is upon us, League of Legends fanatics. One of the biggest events in esports has finally arrived, with 24 top teams battling it out over the course of a month to decide which region will be taking home the Summoner’s Cup.

This tournament will be played out from Thursday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Nov. 5, starting with the play-in stage in Mexico City, where 12 teams from around the world will battle for a spot in the main event. After the play-ins, the competition will move over to New York, where the highly-anticipated group stage will last for two weekends.

The Big Apple will also play host to the quarterfinals of the knockout stage before things shift over to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for the semifinals. The grand finals will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, ending a whole month of incredible action, brought to you by the best players from around the globe.

If you’re trying to plan the next several weeks around the event, here is the full schedule for Worlds 2022. All times are approximate and subject to change based on match times and delays.

Play-in stage: Sept. 29 from 3pm CT to 10pm CT

Isurus (ISG) vs. MAD Lions (MAD)

Fnatic (FNC) vs. Evil Geniuses (EG)

LOUD (LLL) vs. Beyond Gaming (BYG)

MAD vs. Istanbul Wildcats (IW)

Chiefs Esports Club (CHF) vs. FNC

DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM) vs. LLL

Saigon Buffalo (SGB) vs. IW

DRX vs. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

Play-in stage: Sept. 30 from 3pm CT to 10pm CT

FNC vs. DFM

EG vs. LLL

SGB vs. ISG

DFM vs. CHF

EG vs. BYG

DRX vs. SGB

MAD vs. RNG

IW vs. DRX

Play-in stage: Oct. 1 from 3pm CT to 10pm CT

LLL vs. FNC

MAD vs. SGB

BYG vs. DFM

EG vs. CHF

RNG vs. ISG

CHF vs. BYG

RNG vs. IW

ISG vs. DRX

Play-in stage: Oct. 2 from 3pm CT to 8pm CT

BYG vs. FNC

LLL vs. CHF

DFM vs. EG

IW vs. ISG

DRX vs. MAD

RNG vs. SGB

Play-in stage: Knockouts – Oct. 3

TBD vs. TBD – best-of-five at 1pm CT

TBD vs. TBD – best-of-five at 6pm CT

Play-in stage: Knockouts – Oct. 4

TBD vs. TBD – best-of-five at 1pm CT

TBD vs. TBD – best-of-five at 6pm CT

Group stage week one: Oct. 7 to 10

All matches are TBD.

Group stage week two: Oct. 13 to 16

All matches are TBD.

Knockout stage – Quarterfinals: Oct. 20 to 23

All matches are TBD.

Knockout stage – Semifinals: Oct. 29 to 30

All matches are TBD.

Knockout stage – Finals: Nov. 5