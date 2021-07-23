Froskurinn to appear on LCS analyst desk during week 8 of Summer Split

The former LEC staple is returning to a Western League broadcast for the first time since 2020.

Former LEC broadcaster Indiana “Froskurinn” Black will appear as a guest on the LCS analyst desk during tonight’s broadcast of scheduled games. The former League of Legends caster announced her appearance via a low-profile tweet that said “Oh hey, it’s #LCS today. Really excited to watch it from the analyst desk.”

Froskurinn appeared on the LEC broadcast on a weekly basis between 2019 and 2020 but didn’t renew her contract with the league prior to the 2021 season. Since leaving the League space on a full-time basis, Froskurinn has found a home with G4, the gaming content channel once famous for its television programming back in the early 2000s. There, she hosts the Bleep Esports Show alongside former LCS host Ovilee May.

This won’t be Froskurinn’s first venture back in the League scene since her departure from the LEC, however. Earlier this year, Froskurinn cast a handful of games in the LPL, a league that she originally commentated for prior to her move to Europe.

Tonight’s appearance on the LCS broadcast, though, will mark her first venture back into Western League since last year when she cast a semifinal match of the 2020 World Championship between DAMWON Gaming and G2 Esports.

Week eight of the 2021 LCS Summer Split kicks off in just a few hours, with Cloud9 and 100 Thieves facing off in a high-stakes battle between two playoff teams. That match is slated to begin at 5pm CT.

